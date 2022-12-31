NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

NYZ009-312100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ015-312100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-312100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-312100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ018-312100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ022-312100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ023-312100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ024-312100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ025-312100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ036-312100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ037-312100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ044-312100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-312100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ046-312100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-312100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ056-312100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ057-312100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ062-312100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

