NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

836 FPUS51 KBGM 250835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Lows near

10. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

