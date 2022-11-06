NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 526 FPUS51 KBGM 060835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 NYZ009-062100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ015-062100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ016-062100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ017-062100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ018-062100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ022-062100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ023-062100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ024-062100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ025-062100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ036-062100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ037-062100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ044-062100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ045-062100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ046-062100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ055-062100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ056-062100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ057-062100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ062-062100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$