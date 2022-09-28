NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

