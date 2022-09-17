NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

907 FPUS51 KBGM 170735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather