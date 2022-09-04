NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

