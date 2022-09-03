NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

