NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

563 FPUS51 KBGM 120735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather