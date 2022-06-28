NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

