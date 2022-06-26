NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ 393 FPUS51 KBGM 260736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 NYZ009-262000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-262000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely with rain in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ016-262000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely with rain in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-262000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-262000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-262000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ023-262000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ024-262000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ025-262000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ036-262000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ037-262000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-262000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ045-262000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ046-262000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ055-262000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ056-262000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ057-262000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ062-262000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.