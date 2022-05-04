NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

