NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

441 FPUS51 KBGM 180742

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers likely. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow, a slight chance

of rain and sleet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

341 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. A slight chance of sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

