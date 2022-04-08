NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

174 FPUS51 KBGM 080741

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather