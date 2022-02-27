NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

622 FPUS51 KBGM 270836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-272100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-272100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-272100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-272100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-272100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-272100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-272100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-272100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-272100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-272100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-272100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-272100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-272100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 8 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-272100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

