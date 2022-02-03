NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ 788 FPUS51 KBGM 030836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-032100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-032100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ016-032100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ017-032100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ018-032100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ022-032100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ023-032100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 18. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ024-032100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Rain this morning, then sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ025-032100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow or sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ036-032100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ037-032100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ044-032100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ045-032100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ046-032100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ055-032100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow or sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Sleet. Freezing rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ056-032100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Sleet or freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet. Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ057-032100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet in the evening, then sleet or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ062-032100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Sleet or snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$