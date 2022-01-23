NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ 966 FPUS51 KBGM 230836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-232100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 1 below to 7 below zero. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 11 to 17. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 below to zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ015-232100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ016-232100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ017-232100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ018-232100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 3 above. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ022-232100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ023-232100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ024-232100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ025-232100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ036-232100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ037-232100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ044-232100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ045-232100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ046-232100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ055-232100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ056-232100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ057-232100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ062-232100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. 