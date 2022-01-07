NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in.

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-080900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows zero to 6 above zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 14 to 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and freezing rain with rain likely. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 10 to

16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 5 below to

15 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-080900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of sleet, snow, rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-080900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-080900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ018-080900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this evening.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around zero. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ022-080900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of sleet and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-080900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of sleet and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-080900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-080900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ036-080900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this evening.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows

around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ037-080900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around

18. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and freezing rain with rain likely. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ044-080900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow, rain with a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-080900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

evening. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Lows around 20.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with possible snow with rain and sleet

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ046-080900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

evening. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows

around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with possible snow with rain and sleet

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ055-080900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow with a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-080900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow, rain with a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-080900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with possible snow with rain and sleet

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-080900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

evening. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with possible snow, sleet and rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

