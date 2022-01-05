NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

524 FPUS51 KBGM 052036

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-060900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 1 to 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-060900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow or sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-060900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-060900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-060900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ022-060900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow or sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-060900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow or sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-060900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-060900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow or sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-060900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-060900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-060900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely with sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-060900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely with sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-060900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely with sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-060900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet or snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-060900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow or sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ057-060900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-060900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain or snow or freezing rain likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather