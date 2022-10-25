NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

571 FPUS51 KALY 250735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250732

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through

the day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the evening, then widespread frost through the day. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through

the day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through

the day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of

frost through the day. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through

the day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through

the day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through

the day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather