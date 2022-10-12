NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

NYZ033-122000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ052-122000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-122000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ065-122000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-122000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-122000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ032-122000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ042-122000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-122000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-122000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-122000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-122000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ039-122000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ040-122000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ047-122000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-122000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ049-122000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-122000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-122000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ053-122000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ054-122000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-122000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ061-122000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ059-122000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-122000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ064-122000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-122000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

417 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

