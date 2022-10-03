NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

620 FPUS51 KALY 030725

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030723

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

