NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

109 FPUS51 KALY 250752

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250751

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

