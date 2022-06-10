NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

475 FPUS51 KALY 100742

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100738

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

NYZ033-102000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-102000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-102000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-102000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-102000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-102000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-102000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-102000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-102000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-102000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-102000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-102000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-102000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-102000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-102000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-102000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-102000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-102000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-102000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-102000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-102000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-102000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-102000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-102000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-102000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-102000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-102000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather