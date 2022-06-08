NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

937 FPUS51 KALY 081027

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 081024

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

624 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather