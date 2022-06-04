NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

516 FPUS51 KALY 040744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040742

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather