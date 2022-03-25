NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

045 FPUS51 KALY 250831

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

NYZ033-252030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-252030-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-252030-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold.

Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-252030-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-252030-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ038-252030-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-252030-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-252030-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-252030-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ043-252030-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-252030-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-252030-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ039-252030-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ040-252030-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ047-252030-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-252030-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ049-252030-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ050-252030-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-252030-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ053-252030-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-252030-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ060-252030-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-252030-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-252030-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ063-252030-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-252030-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-252030-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

431 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

