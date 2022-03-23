NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely or a chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain or rain or sleet after midnight. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Numerous rain showers, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain with a chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows

around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then numerous rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a

chance of sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Rain in the evening, then freezing rain and rain

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then numerous rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, sleet and freezing

rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

with rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

