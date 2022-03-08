NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

NYZ033-082100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-082100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ058-082100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery and

much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Windy

and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold. Highs in

the upper 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ065-082100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

NYZ041-082100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ038-082100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ032-082100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much colder with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ042-082100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ083-082100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ043-082100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ084-082100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ082-082100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-082100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ047-082100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then isolated flurries this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ048-082100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery,

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Brisk

and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ049-082100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ050-082100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-082100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery and

much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Brisk

and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ053-082100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely or a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-082100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Brisk

and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ060-082100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

morning, then light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ061-082100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-082100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ063-082100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ064-082100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-082100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

318 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

