NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

NYZ033-212100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

NYZ052-212100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ058-212100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ065-212100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ041-212100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ038-212100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

NYZ032-212100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

NYZ042-212100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

NYZ083-212100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ043-212100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ084-212100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ082-212100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

in the morning.

NYZ039-212100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ040-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs around

50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ047-212100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ048-212100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ049-212100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ050-212100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ051-212100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ053-212100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ054-212100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ060-212100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

NYZ061-212100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ059-212100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ063-212100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ064-212100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-212100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

