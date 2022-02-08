NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

NYZ033-082100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ052-082100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-082100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ065-082100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

NYZ041-082100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ038-082100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ032-082100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Light

snow accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20.

NYZ042-082100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ083-082100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ043-082100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ084-082100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-082100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

NYZ039-082100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ040-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ047-082100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ048-082100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ049-082100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ050-082100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-082100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ053-082100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ054-082100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ060-082100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-082100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ059-082100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ063-082100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ064-082100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

NYZ066-082100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

