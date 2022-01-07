NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

NYZ033-080900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero.

Lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-080900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ058-080900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ065-080900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ041-080900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain or snow

or sleet likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-080900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

evening. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Temperature rising to around

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-080900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 12. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero.

Lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature

rising to around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-080900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around

19 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs zero to

5 above zero. Lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ083-080900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with possible sleet and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ043-080900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising

to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ084-080900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

$$

NYZ082-080900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow

likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero.

Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-080900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and snow or a chance of sleet in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

5 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-080900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 9 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ047-080900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet or rain in the morning, then rain

or snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-080900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow or rain

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-080900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ050-080900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ051-080900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain or snow

or freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ053-080900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain or

sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ054-080900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or snow with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then sleet or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

5 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ060-080900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ061-080900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ059-080900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ063-080900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ064-080900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ066-080900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

