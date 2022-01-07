NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 827 FPUS51 KALY 072025 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 072020 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 NYZ033-080900- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow or sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero. Lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ052-080900- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ058-080900- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ065-080900- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ041-080900- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ038-080900- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this evening. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Temperature rising to around zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ032-080900- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero. Lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ042-080900- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. $$ NYZ083-080900- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow with possible sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ043-080900- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ084-080900- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ082-080900- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ039-080900- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and snow or a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 5 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ040-080900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ047-080900- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet or rain in the morning, then rain or snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ048-080900- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ049-080900- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ050-080900- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ051-080900- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain or snow or freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ053-080900- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sleet or freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ054-080900- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sleet or snow with freezing rain likely in the morning, then sleet or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 5 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ060-080900- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ061-080900- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ059-080900- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ063-080900- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ064-080900- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ066-080900- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather