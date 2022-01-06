NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

NYZ033-070900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to

around 18 after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around zero.

Lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ052-070900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ058-070900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet with a chance of snow. Rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with pockets of freezing

rain and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ065-070900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and sleet

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-070900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising

into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-070900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain with snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ032-070900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows around

11. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs 10 to

15. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. Temperature rising to around

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-070900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around

18 after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-070900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ043-070900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Temperature

rising to around 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-070900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

freezing rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-070900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 18 after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs 15 to

20. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs zero to

5 above zero. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ039-070900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around 19 after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely with freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower

20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ040-070900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely with freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ047-070900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, a chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ048-070900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ049-070900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-070900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-070900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Sleet in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ053-070900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ054-070900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady

temperature zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ060-070900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sleet and snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ061-070900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Sleet in the morning, then rain with sleet likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ059-070900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow. Sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ063-070900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet. Snow in the morning, then rain with possible

freezing rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ064-070900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-070900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

