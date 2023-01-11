Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 11, 2023

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;A morning shower;90;78;S;8;67%;48%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy and cooler;72;64;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NNE;9;50%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;51;32;High clouds;47;31;ENE;10;68%;6%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;65;52;Partly sunny;61;46;S;9;73%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;50;46;Rain;54;45;WSW;24;81%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;Morning flurries;28;17;Variable cloudiness;21;11;ENE;6;75%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing, quite cold;25;6;Sunny, but very cold;26;4;ESE;8;34%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;-9;-14;Cold, an a.m. flurry;2;-4;SW;17;62%;55%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;7;50%;88%;12

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;59;42;Mostly cloudy;58;45;NNE;5;58%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;72;64;Afternoon showers;66;61;SSE;13;87%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;Partly sunny;60;40;SSW;6;73%;4%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;72;Mostly cloudy;91;73;ESE;5;65%;39%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;82;55;Hazy sun;83;56;E;7;39%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;85;75;Humid with a shower;89;76;SSE;7;66%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More clouds than sun;61;41;Sunshine;58;41;W;8;69%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and mild;41;25;Rain and drizzle;36;28;N;5;65%;80%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds breaking;42;37;Fog early in the day;44;34;WSW;5;73%;33%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;49;43;Periods of rain;50;46;SW;15;72%;99%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Thundershowers;66;46;A t-shower in spots;68;45;SE;6;69%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;66;N;6;66%;91%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;48;38;Partly sunny, mild;50;40;SSW;7;78%;34%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Overcast;50;46;Rain;51;45;SW;19;80%;98%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;47;35;Occasional rain;40;36;NNE;8;82%;99%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;46;32;Clouds breaking;45;35;SW;4;76%;43%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;82;68;Very warm;79;63;ENE;8;69%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;S;6;48%;69%;11

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;58;38;Mostly sunny, mild;61;50;SSW;5;71%;61%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;67;53;Mostly sunny;66;50;WSW;9;43%;12%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;74;65;Partial sunshine;73;61;NNW;12;67%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A bit of rain;85;65;A p.m. shower or two;85;66;SE;3;63%;72%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;70;Hazy sunshine;88;69;E;6;56%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A stray a.m. shower;47;37;Snow and rain;39;30;NNW;20;88%;99%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy in the p.m.;88;70;Some sun, pleasant;86;70;NE;10;63%;8%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;48;41;Periods of rain;44;41;S;9;90%;99%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;84;69;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;NNE;13;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;Breezy and cooler;56;34;N;15;45%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;10;64%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;68;51;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;8;86%;27%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of snow;36;21;Partly sunny;45;27;SSW;7;43%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;75;53;Hazy sun;74;56;WNW;6;63%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;SSW;6;76%;69%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with rain;46;43;Very windy;50;41;WSW;26;69%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very cold with snow;19;6;Partly sunny, frigid;14;-5;NNE;6;45%;20%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;67;56;Partly sunny;65;54;NE;15;76%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;71;65;Clearing;76;66;SSE;5;77%;4%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;ENE;7;60%;42%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;ENE;7;50%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;37;35;Rain, snow;38;34;SSW;12;90%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SE;7;74%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. shower or two;68;62;A shower or two;70;65;ENE;8;89%;91%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;Lots of sun, nice;79;62;NE;9;58%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;86;59;Hazy sun;87;61;SE;5;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers, some heavy;58;44;Downpours;58;38;NNW;5;75%;98%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;55;47;High clouds;55;45;N;7;84%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Showers around;89;75;NE;8;71%;78%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;N;8;59%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Sunny and very warm;88;53;ENE;8;24%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;39;15;Mostly sunny, cold;31;5;WNW;3;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;81;56;Sunny and delightful;76;48;NW;8;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;66;39;Plenty of sun;68;38;SW;4;39%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;85;58;Hazy sun, very warm;85;56;N;11;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;19;12;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;18;SSE;8;79%;26%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;NNE;9;61%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;WSW;6;75%;60%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;78;54;Hazy sun;80;55;SSW;6;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;NE;4;73%;91%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;63;38;A shower in the p.m.;63;40;N;7;44%;83%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;87;74;SW;6;73%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;77;67;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;SSE;9;60%;12%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;45;Plenty of sun;61;45;N;7;75%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;52;48;Periods of rain;55;43;WSW;19;71%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;62;47;Partly sunny;69;52;NNE;4;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;SW;8;74%;74%;9

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;52;31;Fog, then sun;53;33;SW;4;79%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;79;High clouds and hot;90;79;ENE;12;55%;2%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;ENE;6;79%;95%;2

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny;85;76;ENE;7;69%;18%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;Partly sunny, cooler;79;66;SW;12;65%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;70;49;NNE;6;32%;12%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;76;63;Sunny and beautiful;78;62;ESE;9;55%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;27;22;Breezy in the a.m.;32;29;S;12;80%;19%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;76;Partly sunny, windy;90;75;ENE;18;60%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;81;65;A shower in the a.m.;78;61;ESE;12;56%;55%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;20;16;A little p.m. snow;34;32;ENE;9;86%;99%;0

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;16;13;Cold with clearing;20;16;S;10;79%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;86;68;Hazy sun;86;69;NNW;7;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;81;59;Lots of sun, breezy;83;58;NE;13;46%;14%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;41;36;Showers around;50;48;S;11;76%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;65;49;Rain;60;47;ESE;9;73%;95%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-22;-33;Not as cold;-2;-4;S;6;36%;14%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;35;Plenty of sunshine;57;41;SE;6;73%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;41;35;A couple of showers;38;32;SSW;8;73%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;18;A little snow;33;31;ENE;10;92%;100%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;86;78;A couple of showers;85;78;WSW;8;74%;96%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers around;87;73;Afternoon showers;86;74;NW;6;77%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;83;73;A little p.m. rain;84;73;E;7;83%;95%;2

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;52;48;A passing shower;55;46;SW;15;66%;97%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;79;61;Very warm;80;63;SSW;12;52%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brief showers, humid;84;74;Thunderstorms;88;75;SSE;6;77%;99%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;9;68%;80%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;87;67;Nice with sunshine;87;67;SE;6;55%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;46;41;P.M. rain, breezy;47;44;WSW;14;62%;95%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;40;23;Decreasing clouds;50;34;ENE;5;61%;76%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;62;50;A bit of rain;62;47;S;5;80%;85%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;68;49;Partly sunny;68;48;ENE;6;77%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;Nice with some sun;89;75;E;8;58%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder this morning;28;19;Partly sunny, chilly;29;19;E;8;71%;8%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;34;32;Rain, snow;39;38;S;11;100%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;Rain and a t-storm;85;76;N;7;82%;94%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and colder;49;43;Warmer;58;45;SE;6;60%;17%;2

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;56;41;Partly sunny;58;37;NNE;5;62%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;30;28;Cloudy, snow showers;33;31;S;7;77%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;58;54;Partly sunny;62;52;SE;9;74%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;79;63;An afternoon shower;81;64;ENE;11;70%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;82;72;A shower in places;85;72;E;9;71%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the p.m.;77;65;A stray t-shower;77;65;NW;6;79%;50%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;43;Turning out cloudy;72;44;ENE;5;47%;16%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;87;58;Very warm;84;55;SW;8;32%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;N;8;76%;49%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;61;40;Fog to sun;58;43;NNE;4;77%;4%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;54;46;Rain and drizzle;51;48;SE;8;77%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and mild;47;29;Mild with some sun;56;38;E;5;48%;86%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;52;Rain and drizzle;64;54;SSE;9;89%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;87;77;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;6;76%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;41;31;Occasional rain;39;34;WNW;5;80%;93%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;83;73;A morning shower;82;73;ENE;10;69%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;43;38;A couple of showers;41;36;SSW;9;80%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;79;67;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;NNE;14;63%;27%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;75;66;A couple of showers;78;66;WSW;5;73%;88%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;36;33;Rain, snow;38;34;SSW;16;95%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;18;-1;Sunny, but very cold;18;-6;ESE;5;42%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Flurries and squalls;30;26;A little a.m. snow;30;27;S;4;70%;91%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and chilly;39;27;A little a.m. snow;38;24;SSE;9;44%;68%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;69;51;Decreasing clouds;64;55;WSW;8;52%;75%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;55;32;Mostly cloudy;55;31;ENE;4;64%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;34;Brilliant sunshine;56;36;N;6;62%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;37;34;Afternoon rain;40;33;NNE;11;90%;100%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;63;53;Breezy in the p.m.;65;57;WNW;12;63%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;65;51;Mostly sunny;66;55;NW;13;60%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;27;-9;Cloudy, much colder;-1;-24;NNW;11;83%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;51;43;Rain;49;47;ESE;8;74%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;43;38;Partly sunny, mild;52;40;SW;9;59%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two;78;63;Very warm;88;67;SE;5;60%;4%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;30;29;Bit of rain, snow;37;36;S;12;84%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Fog early in the day;40;36;A shower in the a.m.;47;39;SSW;10;79%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;82;57;Very windy;66;57;SSE;28;64%;57%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;92;64;Sunny and hot;90;64;WSW;5;52%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;34;17;Plenty of sun;32;17;ENE;2;44%;2%;3

