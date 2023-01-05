Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 5, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunshine, pleasant;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;SSW;6;69%;19%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;86;66;Some sun, pleasant;78;68;NNE;7;59%;50%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;Clouds and sun;55;41;NE;5;81%;88%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;61;40;Partly sunny;61;39;SSW;6;76%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Dull and dreary;52;49;A little a.m. rain;52;46;SSW;13;81%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;26;7;Mostly sunny, colder;13;2;ENE;4;50%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, mild;62;41;Mild with some sun;57;41;W;8;58%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;30;25;A little p.m. snow;30;19;SW;15;62%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;95;68;Sunlit and hot;94;68;NE;8;45%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;61;45;Sunny and pleasant;64;44;NNE;4;70%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;75;67;Showers;71;68;NNW;17;90%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;55;47;Mostly sunny;59;45;SSE;6;72%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;73;A few showers;90;72;SE;7;68%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;78;58;Partly sunny;80;59;ENE;9;58%;1%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;91;71;Showers around;84;69;N;11;55%;82%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;60;40;Plenty of sunshine;58;45;WSW;7;74%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;21;Partly sunny, mild;46;21;NNW;9;30%;40%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;55;44;Clouds and sun, mild;54;37;SE;6;54%;7%;2

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;50;36;A couple of showers;51;43;WSW;9;72%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;48;A bit of rain;69;48;SE;6;71%;91%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;65;NNW;10;82%;82%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;57;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;39;W;5;75%;23%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;53;48;A couple of showers;53;48;SSW;10;75%;93%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;41;Clouds and sun, mild;54;29;ESE;8;52%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;41;Rather cloudy, mild;49;34;SW;5;63%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;88;70;E;11;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;67;Partly sunny;84;67;ENE;8;40%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;49;32;Partly sunny, milder;51;37;W;15;57%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny;69;51;NW;6;44%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;68;58;Windy in the p.m.;71;61;SSE;23;55%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;81;67;A t-storm around;82;66;ENE;4;63%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Breezy with some sun;88;73;Clearing;87;73;NNE;11;57%;2%;4

Chicago, United States;Snow showers;35;30;Mostly cloudy;35;26;WNW;9;65%;4%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;NNE;13;74%;57%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;40;34;Rain;42;39;WSW;15;80%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;83;69;High clouds;79;69;N;10;54%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;Mostly sunny, mild;70;52;SSW;12;61%;9%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;90;76;A few showers, hot;92;77;NE;11;61%;82%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;62;42;Hazy sunshine;66;42;WNW;5;74%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;38;22;Mostly cloudy;42;27;S;6;51%;24%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Hazy sun;78;56;NW;6;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;8;71%;56%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;55;41;Showers around;51;42;SSW;12;72%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;63;38;Rain and drizzle;48;36;NNE;8;47%;70%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;64;54;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;WNW;7;67%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;68;60;Partial sunshine;73;57;NNW;5;50%;18%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;Thunderstorms;79;62;SW;6;72%;96%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny, breezy;80;71;NE;15;58%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, colder;16;5;Frigid with sunshine;13;9;SSE;5;82%;71%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief showers;82;71;Afternoon rain;83;71;E;7;81%;96%;2

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;72;56;Inc. clouds;76;57;ENE;7;54%;9%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Sunshine and nice;83;67;NE;9;62%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;81;64;Hazy sunshine;84;61;ENE;7;61%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny, nice and warm;77;37;Cloudy and cooler;64;41;NW;5;41%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;53;46;Rain and drizzle;57;42;NE;9;79%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;A thunderstorm;90;75;WSW;13;70%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;81;67;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;NNW;11;57%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;70;59;Rain in the morning;74;51;E;9;68%;80%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;51;31;Cloudy;50;37;WSW;4;24%;41%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;75;50;Mostly sunny;77;52;NE;10;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;64;39;Milder with hazy sun;69;39;N;1;35%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;84;55;Hazy sunshine;84;56;N;12;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with rain;49;34;Breezy in the p.m.;39;18;NNE;13;62%;27%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;75;Showers around;87;73;NNE;10;62%;92%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;84;72;A t-storm around;87;72;NW;5;69%;83%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;75;51;Hazy sunshine;78;50;N;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;89;74;Showers around;89;74;NNW;4;75%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;51;37;Cloudy with a shower;55;37;NE;7;59%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;86;76;SW;7;73%;6%;8

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;76;67;Low clouds;75;68;SSE;9;71%;8%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;59;44;Fog, then some sun;57;54;SSW;5;93%;61%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;56;45;Variable clouds;53;51;SSW;9;81%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, heavy at times;60;45;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;NNE;4;67%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;S;8;80%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Fog to sun;55;29;Fog, then sun;53;32;SW;3;76%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Very warm;88;79;Mostly sunny;88;79;NE;16;68%;13%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;SSW;5;79%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;E;9;67%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and warmer;77;53;Mostly sunny;81;57;ESE;13;47%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;71;48;Sunshine and nice;70;49;NNE;4;42%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;82;67;Mostly sunny;76;63;N;11;56%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, then snow;35;12;Sunshine and colder;17;5;ESE;9;62%;2%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;89;76;Sunny and windy;89;76;ENE;18;61%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;81;62;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;ENE;12;59%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Freezing drizzle;32;27;A thick cloud cover;36;27;WSW;5;81%;44%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;-7;Very cold;-4;-13;ENE;5;68%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;86;71;Hazy sunshine;89;73;NNE;4;57%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with some sun;75;57;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;58;NE;13;40%;4%;11

New York, United States;Foggy this morning;56;42;Showers around;48;39;WNW;9;67%;63%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;68;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SW;2;67%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;30;2;Cloudy and colder;14;-12;ESE;4;56%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;48;38;Plenty of sunshine;52;37;S;5;58%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;25;20;Snow;28;23;N;8;75%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Freezing drizzle;34;30;Cloudy;36;22;W;5;83%;44%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;82;78;Showers, some heavy;83;80;NW;14;81%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;A shower in spots;89;72;NW;8;68%;48%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a t-storm;82;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;E;7;83%;61%;2

Paris, France;A shower or two;57;49;Cloudy;55;44;SSW;10;69%;32%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;74;Increasingly windy;87;57;S;16;39%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brief p.m. showers;84;72;A touch of rain;78;70;N;9;76%;98%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, hot;97;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;76;NW;9;59%;91%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;91;67;An afternoon shower;89;67;SE;6;58%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;54;42;A shower in the p.m.;53;43;WSW;9;63%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;18;Morning snow showers;40;22;WNW;10;78%;90%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;49;Periods of rain;65;50;NNE;6;74%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;69;46;Partly sunny;67;47;SSE;6;79%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;90;74;A morning shower;89;74;NE;9;62%;55%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Quite cold;22;14;Sun and clouds;27;20;ENE;7;68%;14%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;29;10;Sunshine and frigid;11;8;SE;8;62%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain tapering off;78;71;Morning rain, cloudy;76;69;WSW;9;84%;97%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;58;50;A little a.m. rain;54;48;NE;7;76%;88%;1

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;59;48;Some sun, fog early;60;48;N;3;74%;31%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with clearing;17;8;Very cold;17;8;ESE;7;71%;19%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy with downpours;54;47;Mostly cloudy;59;52;SSE;10;76%;85%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray shower;80;61;Sunny and nice;80;62;ENE;13;60%;9%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;72;Breezy with a shower;85;72;ESE;13;68%;78%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;79;63;Nice with sunshine;77;63;N;7;66%;2%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;43;Nice with some sun;74;43;SW;6;30%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;84;59;Mostly cloudy;85;60;SW;8;48%;33%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy with a shower;85;70;A thunderstorm;84;69;N;7;75%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;Fog, then some sun;56;48;SE;6;89%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;53;44;Cloudy with a shower;51;44;SE;8;75%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;38;22;Showers around;41;29;WNW;11;68%;73%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;52;45;Partly sunny, mild;55;43;W;9;65%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;7;77%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;51;35;Mostly sunny, mild;51;27;W;10;62%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;84;75;Partly sunny;82;75;ENE;17;68%;45%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;28;18;Cloudy and chilly;27;25;SSE;11;69%;93%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy;72;61;Showery;72;63;SSE;21;74%;100%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;68;62;A couple of showers;68;59;ESE;5;83%;89%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;21;16;Clouds and sun, cold;19;9;SE;8;81%;25%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;60;42;Rain and drizzle;50;39;E;8;66%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;53;34;Variable cloudiness;46;35;NNW;8;52%;41%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;46;35;Partial sunshine;46;37;SE;6;55%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;57;A morning shower;65;57;SSW;10;69%;98%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;63;37;E;3;63%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;32;Abundant sunshine;50;35;SW;3;52%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;41;35;A snow shower;40;32;W;11;76%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;52;Some sun;62;54;WNW;11;73%;36%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;65;50;Partly sunny;65;51;W;7;66%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, cold;-2;-18;Partly sunny, cold;2;-15;N;3;96%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A few showers;49;43;Cloudy with showers;49;44;ESE;10;68%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;56;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;39;W;5;71%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;86;62;Warmer;79;58;E;3;48%;36%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;42;3;Very cold;9;7;SE;8;70%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;48;28;Cloudy and colder;33;32;SW;5;72%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;85;64;Cloudy and cooler;70;62;N;11;83%;72%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;90;70;Hot with high clouds;91;70;N;4;51%;5%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;38;22;Mostly sunny;39;26;ENE;3;45%;26%;2

