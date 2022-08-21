Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Low clouds;82;74;SW;11;86%;71%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy, low humidity;103;89;Sunny and very warm;107;90;N;8;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;Sunny and breezy;96;76;W;16;45%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;84;71;Sunny and delightful;84;73;ENE;10;48%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;72;57;Mostly cloudy;76;62;ENE;7;67%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;62;53;Rain and drizzle;62;54;NNE;7;92%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;90;63;Sunny and nice;86;62;SSE;7;14%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;A morning shower;67;46;NE;11;67%;62%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;E;7;58%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;91;77;Partly sunny;88;74;E;8;51%;34%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;64;54;Partly sunny;61;51;N;10;68%;73%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;80;Breezy in the p.m.;110;80;WNW;13;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSW;6;66%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;69;A t-storm around;82;68;W;13;74%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;89;80;A couple of t-storms;90;78;WSW;8;76%;90%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;Sunny and pleasant;81;72;SSE;10;70%;32%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Partly sunny and hot;90;68;NE;9;51%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;73;64;A shower and t-storm;76;62;WNW;7;77%;93%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;75;59;Partly sunny;73;60;SE;5;61%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;66;50;Remaining cloudy;64;47;ESE;7;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;78;54;Sunny and nice;78;55;E;11;50%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;72;60;Rain and drizzle;69;61;NW;10;87%;99%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with some sun;74;57;Mostly cloudy;78;63;NE;5;59%;31%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;90;66;A t-storm, very warm;87;66;NNE;7;64%;97%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;74;61;A shower and t-storm;74;61;WNW;6;82%;99%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;65;45;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NE;9;67%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;68;A morning shower;86;66;ENE;7;33%;46%;11

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;89;70;Becoming cloudy;88;75;W;6;59%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;95;78;Sunny and very warm;97;81;NE;7;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;48;Clearing;64;48;SE;11;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;S;4;64%;60%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;82;A t-storm around;98;81;WSW;10;64%;69%;6

Chicago, United States;Humid with a shower;75;67;Mostly sunny;77;65;NW;9;60%;6%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Showers;86;78;WSW;12;78%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;76;55;Partly sunny;73;59;NE;5;60%;19%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;80;Breezy with some sun;88;81;WNW;15;79%;42%;9

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;86;74;Heavy thunderstorms;82;73;ESE;6;82%;100%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;A little a.m. rain;86;69;SE;11;61%;75%;9

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;E;5;73%;88%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;80;59;Partly sunny;85;60;S;7;39%;8%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;Hot with a t-storm;95;82;SSW;7;69%;92%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;68;Clouds and sun;91;68;SSE;6;56%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;54;A couple of showers;71;58;WSW;7;79%;91%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;90;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;NE;8;17%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;85;71;Sunny and very warm;87;70;NNE;13;57%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;85;78;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SE;6;71%;67%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;79;48;Mostly sunny;76;47;ENE;7;45%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;A thunderstorm;88;74;E;10;71%;88%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;74;62;Occasional rain;74;55;WNW;10;69%;81%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;91;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;S;7;80%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;90;80;A morning shower;90;81;SW;6;74%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;74;NE;13;55%;62%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray t-shower;86;73;A little a.m. rain;85;73;WSW;12;65%;68%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;89;76;Mostly sunny;91;77;NW;10;55%;15%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;86;74;Humid;85;74;ENE;12;68%;14%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;6;67%;67%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;89;Warm with some sun;101;89;NNE;9;39%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NE;5;43%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;78;67;A morning shower;72;64;NNE;3;58%;96%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;86;80;An afternoon shower;88;79;W;12;76%;61%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSE;5;70%;82%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;93;80;Increasing clouds;96;79;SSW;12;40%;93%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;78;64;Partly sunny;82;65;E;8;57%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;ENE;13;68%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;88;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;W;8;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;88;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;S;8;79%;69%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;Mostly cloudy;89;76;SSE;5;76%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;60;26;Sunshine and mild;60;26;ENE;6;27%;3%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;85;74;SW;12;73%;68%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;57;Sun and some clouds;61;57;SSE;9;76%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as hot;84;66;Breezy in the p.m.;86;66;NNW;12;55%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;75;59;An afternoon shower;74;62;SW;10;70%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;82;63;Mostly sunny;80;63;SSW;7;60%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;68;Low clouds;76;68;SSW;7;81%;30%;2

Madrid, Spain;Hot with sunshine;96;70;Sunny and hot;93;71;NE;5;33%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;88;81;An afternoon shower;87;77;W;11;67%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;90;76;A shower or two;90;76;N;5;63%;85%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;WSW;7;79%;94%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;57;48;Windy, p.m. rain;61;43;SSW;20;71%;98%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;72;57;A passing shower;74;57;SE;7;48%;85%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;83;A t-storm around;91;83;E;10;63%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;77;60;Partly sunny;80;60;ENE;8;60%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;SSW;12;63%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;58;42;Partly sunny;58;47;NE;8;79%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;84;69;A t-storm around;81;67;SE;2;69%;90%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;78;65;Warm with some sun;82;67;SE;9;38%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;84;80;Occasional rain;85;79;WSW;11;86%;96%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;53;Turning out cloudy;76;53;ENE;7;51%;15%;12

New York, United States;Humid;84;71;Thunderstorms;77;70;S;8;84%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;98;74;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;WNW;11;46%;55%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;63;45;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NNE;6;86%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;NE;5;69%;60%;7

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;64;49;More clouds than sun;66;50;SE;7;55%;6%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A shower and t-storm;74;65;ENE;6;91%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;82;76;Sunshine, pleasant;82;75;ESE;11;73%;89%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;NW;6;86%;95%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;SSW;6;77%;95%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;78;62;Partly sunny;77;65;WNW;6;56%;40%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;Breezy in the a.m.;61;45;ESE;12;55%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;79;A couple of t-storms;92;79;SW;8;74%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;82;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;14;73%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;ESE;7;65%;70%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;69;58;Cool with some sun;62;57;NW;7;79%;55%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;90;71;A shower or two;79;64;NW;6;76%;84%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Variable cloudiness;71;48;A little p.m. rain;73;47;S;9;40%;59%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;65;Sunshine and nice;84;66;WSW;6;68%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;82;71;A morning shower;81;72;S;13;72%;99%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;55;48;Cloudy;55;44;NNE;8;71%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;78;65;Occasional rain;72;65;NNE;6;80%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;68;63;Partly sunny, nice;70;62;ENE;9;69%;14%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;112;90;Partly sunny and hot;112;89;N;7;7%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;68;Partly sunny;88;67;W;7;48%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;75;62;Turning cloudy, warm;80;61;WNW;8;51%;90%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;70;58;Turning sunny;75;59;WSW;12;60%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;62;Couple of t-storms;81;63;E;9;70%;93%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;87;78;A thunderstorm;88;77;SE;9;79%;85%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;76;65;Humid with a t-storm;76;65;S;6;98%;85%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;76;59;Partial sunshine;77;60;N;8;43%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;69;42;Partly sunny;62;40;SW;5;61%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;87;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;NE;5;77%;85%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;8;52%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny;78;59;NNE;6;61%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warm, a p.m. shower;90;75;A morning shower;86;73;WNW;7;76%;55%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;82;Cloudy, but very hot;104;88;SE;9;52%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;SE;8;72%;59%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;75;61;A shower and t-storm;75;60;ESE;5;80%;93%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;88;78;A thunderstorm;87;79;ESE;8;74%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;WSW;7;57%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;65;50;Partly sunny, breezy;72;55;NNW;14;50%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and hot;95;82;Some sun, very hot;100;82;SSE;8;45%;11%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;79;62;A touch of rain;75;59;WSW;7;75%;81%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;83;58;Sunny and nice;88;62;ESE;7;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, turning breezy;91;66;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;ENE;9;28%;7%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;91;73;Sunny;91;74;SE;7;17%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;73;Mostly sunny;89;73;WNW;10;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A thunderstorm;88;67;ENE;6;58%;88%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;86;75;Low clouds;84;77;SSE;10;77%;43%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;77;68;A shower and t-storm;76;67;NNW;7;84%;98%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;N;7;57%;8%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;91;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;75;WNW;15;45%;6%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;54;35;Sunshine and cool;60;40;ESE;7;57%;12%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;80;64;Clouds and sun, warm;79;63;SSE;5;56%;9%;5

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;68;59;Rain and drizzle;65;59;WNW;13;86%;99%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with t-storms;84;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;NE;5;73%;98%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;77;62;Mostly cloudy;81;64;ENE;5;58%;18%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;81;66;Mostly cloudy;80;66;ENE;8;65%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;59;52;An afternoon shower;59;50;SSE;8;83%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;86;76;A couple of t-storms;81;75;SSW;7;89%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;93;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;NE;5;27%;4%;8

