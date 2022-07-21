Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Cloudy;82;75;SSW;9;76%;41%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;110;96;Partly sunny, warm;110;96;NE;8;38%;4%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;75;Sunny and very warm;99;74;WNW;12;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;84;74;ENE;9;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;68;59;Partly sunny;71;56;NNE;6;63%;21%;3

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;58;50;A couple of showers;59;50;SSW;8;71%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun and warm;106;84;Sunny and very hot;108;82;WNW;10;18%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as hot;82;55;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;N;12;37%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds, warm;86;67;Clouds and sun, warm;87;69;ENE;8;55%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;93;78;Sunny and very warm;97;79;NNE;7;27%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;55;46;Mostly sunny;55;43;E;5;71%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot;116;86;Seasonably hot;114;81;NNW;11;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;5;68%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;83;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;WNW;10;76%;71%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cooler with t-storms;80;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SSE;9;81%;69%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;85;73;Very warm;86;74;SW;12;61%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;73;W;7;55%;84%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot with sunshine;97;67;Sunshine, very hot;96;67;SE;5;32%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;86;65;Clouds and sun;79;63;NW;8;55%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Overcast, a shower;65;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;SE;6;73%;68%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;ESE;8;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Hot and humid;96;71;A thunderstorm, hot;94;70;NNE;7;45%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;71;59;Partly sunny;73;57;NNW;5;62%;92%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;90;64;Sunny and hot;92;67;ENE;7;31%;1%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and hot;99;66;Hot and humid;98;68;NNW;4;22%;2%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;62;52;E;8;80%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;ESE;7;32%;12%;10

Busan, South Korea;Breezy;88;75;Showers around;86;74;NE;7;62%;70%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;95;75;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;N;9;37%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;63;50;High clouds;63;52;SSW;6;73%;67%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;70;A shower in the a.m.;84;68;SE;5;59%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;WSW;7;83%;96%;7

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;91;70;Sun and clouds;88;74;S;8;45%;43%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, mainly late;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;WSW;12;78%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;80;58;Not as warm;71;57;WSW;10;61%;70%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;79;A downpour;85;79;SSE;4;78%;98%;3

Dallas, United States;A t-shower in spots;98;82;A t-storm around;97;81;SE;10;50%;55%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;SSE;10;67%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;90;80;A t-storm in spots;86;81;ESE;4;81%;93%;3

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;95;65;Clouds and sun, warm;99;70;SSW;8;21%;12%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;92;83;A thunderstorm;90;83;SSE;9;77%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;93;69;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;7;52%;0%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;65;52;Variable cloudiness;68;55;SSE;6;65%;39%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;77;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;NNE;9;18%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and humid;81;74;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;NE;10;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;8;81%;62%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;65;51;Clouds and sunshine;67;48;E;7;62%;38%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;E;7;68%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, humid;78;61;Mostly sunny, warm;78;63;WSW;10;70%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;81;76;A couple of t-storms;94;78;SSW;4;72%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;96;81;Record-breaking heat;96;82;SW;6;62%;26%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;A couple of showers;87;75;ENE;14;58%;88%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;WNW;10;70%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray thunderstorm;81;76;A t-storm around;87;78;ENE;8;68%;80%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;83;66;Sunny and less humid;85;67;ENE;9;49%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hazy sunshine;90;77;A thunderstorm;88;76;ESE;8;73%;88%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;98;87;Mostly sunny;97;87;NNW;10;51%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny intervals;63;46;More sun than clouds;64;45;WNW;6;53%;44%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;89;72;Some brightening;86;71;NE;6;51%;44%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, a p.m. shower;90;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;WSW;14;67%;56%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;81;70;A thunderstorm;83;70;SE;5;77%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;98;81;Turning cloudy;98;84;S;12;34%;7%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;Mostly sunny;75;59;N;11;58%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;A t-storm or two;90;80;ENE;18;65%;77%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;84;70;Partial sunshine;83;69;WSW;7;57%;24%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;S;8;75%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;E;5;63%;56%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;61;26;Sunny and mild;61;25;E;6;17%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;76;A little a.m. rain;82;75;WSW;10;77%;69%;2

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Clouds and sunshine;63;58;SSE;7;79%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;Breezy in the p.m.;86;64;NNW;9;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;76;61;Variable cloudiness;72;58;E;9;62%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;85;64;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;7;53%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;74;67;Partly sunny;75;67;SSW;7;76%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;100;75;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;W;8;23%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Cloudy;88;79;WNW;14;66%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;Clearing;89;77;N;3;72%;70%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;ESE;5;65%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;62;41;Mostly cloudy;63;52;NE;9;63%;24%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;82;57;A t-storm around;78;58;ENE;7;41%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;82;A morning t-storm;89;81;E;10;70%;91%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Humid;77;58;Warm with sunshine;79;57;SSE;6;69%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds breaking;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;SSW;15;69%;90%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning out cloudy;58;43;Mostly sunny;59;52;E;8;89%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Humid with a shower;84;68;Sunny;85;69;SW;5;54%;5%;9

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;71;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;NNE;11;48%;7%;6

Mumbai, India;A bit of rain;86;80;A bit of rain;86;79;WSW;9;84%;97%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;71;55;Low clouds;70;53;ESE;8;62%;40%;7

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;93;76;WSW;7;45%;7%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;76;Sunny and hot;99;77;WNW;9;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning shower;76;58;Showers around;69;55;WSW;13;83%;99%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A thunderstorm;88;75;NW;10;70%;84%;10

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;Cooler with rain;67;57;N;10;67%;91%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;83;63;Mostly sunny;85;66;SW;10;52%;7%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;81;76;A morning shower;81;76;E;6;78%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Couple of t-storms;86;75;N;5;85%;97%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;74;A couple of showers;86;74;E;5;82%;93%;5

Paris, France;Very warm;81;64;A t-storm, very warm;82;63;NNE;8;68%;83%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain tapering off;64;55;Partly sunny;65;55;NNW;9;69%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;N;6;68%;54%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;75;A little a.m. rain;86;75;SE;10;78%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;74;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;ESE;7;61%;61%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;85;65;Very warm and humid;88;65;NNW;7;37%;7%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;86;71;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;W;4;71%;60%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;52;A little p.m. rain;67;50;ENE;8;57%;68%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, warm;87;71;Very warm and humid;87;71;W;5;67%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;80;72;A couple of showers;82;73;SSE;11;73%;89%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;56;51;Rain and drizzle;58;51;NNE;5;79%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and warmer;78;63;Very warm and humid;84;65;NW;7;61%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;77;66;Turning sunny, nice;78;66;N;7;73%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;113;88;Seasonably hot;114;87;ENE;13;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Hot, becoming breezy;95;74;Sunny and hot;97;73;WSW;10;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warmer with sunshine;81;60;Mostly sunny;83;65;WSW;7;64%;9%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;66;55;Breezy in the p.m.;64;55;WSW;17;61%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;77;63;Cloudy with t-storms;74;64;ENE;7;83%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning t-storm;85;79;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;E;15;75%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;ENE;7;95%;87%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;75;60;Downpours;77;62;SW;7;65%;92%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;SW;4;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;N;3;76%;69%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very warm;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;59;NNW;8;53%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;Partial sunshine;73;56;NE;6;62%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain;78;72;A shower in places;83;72;SE;5;76%;73%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;81;Cloudy and very warm;95;84;SSE;9;55%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSE;4;71%;61%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;90;60;Sunny and hot;90;59;S;6;39%;0%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;ENE;12;66%;78%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Very warm and humid;88;66;A shower and t-storm;74;58;SW;8;71%;99%;4

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with showers;59;54;Showers, some heavy;60;53;E;14;81%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;99;81;Sunny and very hot;101;82;SSW;9;51%;7%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and warmer;79;62;Very warm and humid;83;63;WSW;10;64%;56%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;77;Sunshine, very hot;108;77;NW;6;17%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;83;67;Windy;81;63;NW;20;56%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;101;81;Sunny and very warm;103;80;SSE;7;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;72;Sunny and delightful;89;72;WNW;10;59%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;95;74;Sunshine, very hot;104;78;ESE;6;30%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;P.M. showers, breezy;88;78;A t-storm around;88;77;SSW;16;78%;46%;11

Toronto, Canada;Windy and humid;85;68;Mostly sunny;84;71;SW;8;63%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;E;7;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;8;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;56;A stray a.m. t-storm;63;50;S;11;74%;80%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;75;60;A morning shower;72;59;SSE;6;63%;45%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny, hot and humid;93;70;A thunderstorm, hot;94;71;NNE;6;43%;80%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Downpours;86;76;A couple of t-storms;85;76;E;7;78%;99%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;Very warm and humid;84;63;SSE;6;61%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm and humid;88;64;A t-storm, very warm;89;65;WNW;8;49%;93%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;50;46;A couple of showers;51;44;SSE;20;78%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;76;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;S;7;89%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;Sunshine, pleasant;88;66;NE;6;36%;14%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather