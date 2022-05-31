Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;SSW;7;82%;53%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;105;80;Sunlit and hot;107;86;ENE;7;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;101;72;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;WNW;9;23%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;77;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;75;66;WNW;8;79%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;64;48;A couple of showers;61;45;NNW;10;73%;85%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;72;51;Partly sunny;72;52;SSW;6;41%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;S;9;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;70;47;Breezy with some sun;67;45;N;15;47%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with clearing;62;50;Cloudy and cool;58;50;S;6;76%;98%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;67;Plenty of sun;90;69;N;7;39%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;67;61;A morning shower;68;58;N;11;75%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;78;Sunny and hot;112;80;NW;11;10%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;91;76;Showers around;91;76;WSW;7;76%;94%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;86;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;W;9;78%;68%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, p.m. t-storms;99;80;A t-storm around;96;80;S;7;62%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;WSW;8;68%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;91;63;Sunny and very warm;91;68;SW;7;19%;44%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;75;59;Some sun, fog early;83;63;ENE;6;62%;55%;9

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;66;50;A passing shower;63;49;WSW;9;63%;97%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;51;A little p.m. rain;65;51;SE;5;74%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;Sunshine, pleasant;83;57;E;8;43%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;77;59;SW;9;54%;85%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;63;46;A passing shower;62;44;NNW;9;64%;80%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;83;61;Some sun, fog early;84;63;NNW;6;59%;58%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, fog early;73;53;Fog, then some sun;76;53;NNW;8;61%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cool;53;36;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSE;5;67%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;An afternoon shower;89;66;A little a.m. rain;80;66;ESE;6;47%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;80;65;Partly sunny;82;61;WSW;8;40%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;99;71;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;NNW;11;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSE;5;69%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;High clouds;87;66;A shower in spots;88;64;SSE;4;54%;43%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing and warm;102;83;Partly sunny;100;82;SW;9;60%;40%;12

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;57;Cooler with clearing;68;57;S;7;67%;14%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;83;78;A shower and t-storm;85;78;SW;12;82%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;58;46;Mostly sunny;60;46;W;5;73%;66%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;86;75;Plenty of sunshine;83;75;WNW;9;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy and very warm;93;75;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;9;55%;26%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;71;A morning shower;87;72;SSE;13;66%;48%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;104;83;Hazy sun, very warm;107;85;SW;7;26%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;63;42;Showers around;58;42;NNE;8;81%;84%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;82;SSE;11;65%;56%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;5;70%;76%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;56;44;Sprinkles;59;45;SSE;7;73%;56%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;Sunshine and nice;84;63;NNE;8;31%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;80;64;Mostly sunny;79;66;W;10;60%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a t-storm;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SSE;7;74%;69%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;72;49;Some sun;65;43;SE;10;58%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy with showers;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;72;SSE;6;72%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain at times;53;48;Warmer with a shower;60;52;E;11;74%;94%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;78;A couple of t-storms;92;78;SSW;8;73%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;S;9;69%;66%;12

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;ENE;13;57%;30%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;101;79;A t-storm around;98;79;WSW;11;42%;55%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;96;75;Warm, turning breezy;100;75;NNE;10;24%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;80;61;Clouds and sun;81;61;NE;11;67%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SW;5;77%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;83;Plenty of sunshine;91;83;N;12;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;ESE;5;34%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;77;59;Mainly cloudy;75;58;WSW;9;19%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;93;82;Windy with hazy sun;96;82;W;18;54%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;79;65;Humid with a t-storm;83;66;SSE;5;70%;84%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;107;85;Mostly sunny;107;85;NE;6;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;69;55;A t-storm around;78;60;SSW;6;57%;76%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;89;79;Very windy;88;80;E;22;61%;31%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;91;72;Turning sunny;91;71;S;6;54%;27%;9

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;94;81;A t-storm or two;95;84;SSE;12;76%;86%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;94;78;Mostly cloudy;91;77;NNE;6;71%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;58;34;Increasingly windy;59;32;NE;14;42%;46%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;74;A t-storm around;89;76;SSW;7;69%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;59;Partly sunny, breezy;66;60;SSE;13;70%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A stray thunderstorm;73;62;Showers around;72;62;SSW;14;73%;94%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;61;46;A passing shower;62;48;E;5;62%;80%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;77;59;Partly sunny;84;61;S;8;43%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;Mostly sunny;83;71;N;7;73%;26%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;60;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;WSW;8;31%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;86;80;Showers around;88;83;W;16;71%;83%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;ENE;2;81%;74%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;80;A thunderstorm;93;81;SSE;7;65%;95%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower, chilly;48;43;Windy;53;41;W;19;81%;91%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;81;55;A t-storm around;75;55;NNE;8;41%;50%;14

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;83;75;NE;9;72%;73%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Warmer;65;43;Occasional rain;71;51;SW;10;67%;93%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;89;78;A stray t-shower;89;78;SSW;16;66%;64%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;52;39;Clouds breaking;52;40;S;8;61%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;66;54;A shower and t-storm;64;55;NNE;4;69%;95%;4

Moscow, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;65;57;Warmer;75;60;SE;8;62%;51%;7

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;84;Clouds and sun;91;84;W;9;67%;27%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;75;59;A little a.m. rain;75;58;E;7;65%;83%;8

New York, United States;Near-record heat;93;64;A t-shower, cooler;72;62;SE;15;71%;93%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;95;61;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;WNW;8;38%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;53;A little p.m. rain;66;43;W;14;64%;96%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;78;60;High clouds;80;65;NE;2;43%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;59;48;A shower;60;49;SSE;7;80%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;54;A shower and t-storm;65;55;E;9;76%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;A shower in spots;84;77;ESE;10;76%;48%;6

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;S;9;84%;68%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;86;72;A shower and t-storm;86;73;ESE;5;83%;93%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;69;48;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;NNE;7;49%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;7;64%;7%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A thunderstorm;94;81;SW;7;69%;85%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;NE;8;80%;67%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;70;ESE;7;55%;54%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;70;52;Fog, then some sun;70;52;SSW;12;41%;85%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Lots of sun, warmer;83;59;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;S;7;56%;6%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;67;51;Cloudy with showers;66;51;SW;7;73%;99%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;78;57;Sunny and beautiful;78;60;NW;7;67%;4%;11

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;82;74;Showers around;83;73;SSW;8;77%;90%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;53;46;Cloudy;56;48;SSE;7;72%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with rain;61;47;A little p.m. rain;68;52;ENE;8;62%;98%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with a shower;79;70;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;W;7;79%;29%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;82;Very warm;108;81;ESE;12;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;85;61;Mostly sunny;87;60;WNW;8;56%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;66;53;Increasing clouds;71;60;ENE;7;46%;27%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;69;53;Mostly sunny;67;55;WSW;12;54%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;63;A shower and t-storm;76;63;WSW;6;82%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;85;78;Breezy in the p.m.;86;77;ESE;12;70%;10%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;63;Couple of t-storms;73;63;W;5;94%;95%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;84;57;Increasing clouds;85;63;W;9;14%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun and cool;55;32;An afternoon shower;54;38;SSW;4;48%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;88;74;A morning shower;86;74;ENE;3;80%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;61;A shower and t-storm;76;57;ESE;11;60%;98%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly cloudy;73;57;NNE;6;64%;88%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;80;59;Turning sunny;81;58;SW;9;34%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;68;Cloudy and very warm;82;70;SSE;9;78%;44%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;S;6;67%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;81;54;A shower and t-storm;82;56;SE;6;57%;93%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;85;76;A shower in places;86;77;E;8;68%;48%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;55;47;Warmer with showers;63;46;E;10;72%;97%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, windy;62;47;Windy;58;47;WSW;22;52%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;NE;8;74%;61%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;56;50;A couple of showers;65;52;E;11;56%;99%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;Brilliant sunshine;90;67;ESE;7;27%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;NNE;8;38%;18%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;89;72;ESE;9;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;Mostly sunny;80;69;NNW;9;60%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;87;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;ENE;6;44%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, a.m. showers;69;66;High clouds, warmer;83;67;S;9;49%;15%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;A shower and t-storm;73;54;NW;12;79%;77%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;91;75;Hazy sun;92;76;ESE;7;36%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;89;69;Sunshine, very hot;95;72;N;6;41%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;70;40;Warmer;77;51;E;7;30%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;68;52;Cloudy;74;56;ESE;5;49%;48%;4

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm around;75;57;Partly sunny;75;58;S;9;48%;86%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;NW;5;66%;95%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer;64;48;Rain;67;50;SSW;9;67%;98%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then some sun;68;54;A little a.m. rain;67;49;WSW;10;75%;89%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;64;57;Very windy;63;56;NNW;31;84%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;86;76;Afternoon showers;90;76;SSW;7;79%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;87;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;59;NE;6;36%;29%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather