Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;10;81%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;90;70;Mostly sunny;96;73;NNE;5;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;W;13;49%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;68;52;Downpours;59;54;SW;19;63%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;61;46;Cloudy;61;49;ENE;14;55%;38%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;45;30;Clouds and sun;47;37;ESE;5;51%;34%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;SE;7;51%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;64;46;Brief p.m. showers;63;30;NW;16;63%;91%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with some sun;86;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;66;ESE;9;61%;78%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;48;Clouds and sun;67;51;SSE;6;60%;27%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;71;66;An afternoon shower;72;63;NE;12;78%;97%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as hot;88;64;Hazy and breezy;88;60;WNW;14;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;SSE;4;75%;97%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;71;Plenty of sun;92;71;SE;6;46%;4%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;Showers;90;81;SSW;7;72%;93%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;53;Rain tapering off;63;52;W;9;76%;95%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;Breezy, blowing dust;77;48;N;18;22%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny;51;36;Warmer;64;50;SE;5;56%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;57;41;A couple of showers;55;47;ENE;6;82%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;65;52;A little p.m. rain;62;51;WNW;5;87%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;83;60;Sunny and nice;83;60;ENE;8;44%;1%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;58;36;Partly sunny;63;42;ESE;7;44%;13%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;62;44;Partly sunny;63;47;ENE;9;52%;20%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then cloudy;57;34;Partial sunshine;60;37;SW;9;63%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;57;35;Partly sunny;62;39;ESE;6;44%;25%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;NE;5;58%;90%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;82;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;68;NE;6;54%;89%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;75;55;Clearing;70;54;SW;8;55%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;78;59;Turning cloudy;79;58;NE;12;40%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and very warm;89;59;Cooler;71;58;S;8;75%;86%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers;84;67;A couple of showers;81;66;NNE;3;62%;88%;7

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;97;83;Mostly sunny;97;82;SSE;10;72%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;51;Partly sunny, warmer;66;48;NE;9;42%;65%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm around;89;79;S;8;72%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;60;39;Cloudy;59;40;ENE;8;64%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;77;68;Breezy in the p.m.;78;69;N;15;73%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;88;70;Humid;85;70;SSE;12;64%;27%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy with showers;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;8;74%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;106;83;Periods of sun;98;79;ENE;7;23%;3%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;71;43;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;SSW;6;28%;7%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;Clearing;93;78;S;11;62%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;95;74;Showers around;89;75;S;4;71%;94%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then sun;55;41;Some sun;56;44;ENE;14;71%;16%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;69;56;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;NNE;7;42%;63%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;64;54;Partly sunny;65;57;W;19;59%;26%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;77;69;A t-storm around;81;73;SE;7;76%;64%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;67;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;59;SE;6;85%;99%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;Partly sunny, breezy;83;74;ENE;16;60%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Brilliant sunshine;59;36;Mostly sunny;50;32;ENE;12;71%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;78;A p.m. shower or two;94;80;ESE;8;60%;76%;11

Hong Kong, China;Pleasant and warmer;81;70;A shower or two;82;72;ESE;6;72%;85%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;82;71;Breezy in the p.m.;83;72;ENE;15;58%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;105;78;Mostly sunny;100;76;ESE;6;33%;11%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;93;70;Partly sunny;89;66;NNE;9;37%;27%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and warmer;57;45;Some sun;63;46;E;6;65%;9%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;WSW;5;80%;88%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and not as hot;93;78;Plenty of sunshine;90;81;N;10;57%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;49;Mostly sunny;69;51;NNW;5;65%;30%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;74;51;Partly sunny;66;50;N;7;46%;47%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;97;79;Breezy in the p.m.;96;79;W;12;45%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;79;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;SW;6;64%;65%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;107;81;Hazy and very warm;106;82;NNW;12;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;50;39;Thundershowers;50;42;S;8;67%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Rainy times;86;76;A couple of showers;83;76;NNE;8;77%;97%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;NNE;5;74%;98%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;96;84;Sun and some clouds;91;82;SSW;12;59%;44%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;NNE;3;71%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy;62;34;High clouds and mild;62;36;N;6;39%;6%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;S;6;79%;94%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;68;61;More clouds than sun;68;61;SSE;8;81%;28%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, breezy;61;52;A little p.m. rain;61;51;W;9;69%;97%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;46;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;NE;14;54%;28%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;70;51;Partly sunny;66;54;WSW;8;67%;86%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;82;76;Showers around;85;77;SSE;5;79%;88%;5

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;53;40;Partly sunny, warmer;60;46;SW;6;54%;28%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;93;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;WSW;9;66%;71%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;A shower and t-storm;82;75;NNW;5;86%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;Brief a.m. showers;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;ENE;7;59%;57%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with a shower;67;52;A morning shower;61;47;SE;10;60%;49%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;81;55;Showers around;81;52;NE;7;38%;94%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;80;75;Partly sunny, breezy;80;75;NE;16;52%;44%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;48;43;A touch of rain;46;38;ENE;12;77%;97%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;92;80;Partly sunny;92;80;ESE;9;58%;19%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warm with sunshine;80;62;Not as warm;70;56;NE;7;66%;85%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;47;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;41;SW;9;64%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy;58;45;Showers around;49;41;ESE;12;63%;91%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid;93;86;Breezy in the p.m.;97;85;NW;12;43%;3%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;77;62;A thunderstorm;78;62;N;7;71%;93%;10

New York, United States;Breezy and warmer;59;45;Periods of sun;60;50;SW;10;47%;27%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;Sunshine, pleasant;75;47;WSW;8;49%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;51;35;Rain and drizzle;44;33;SW;7;79%;79%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Hazy sunshine;75;54;Becoming rainy;75;60;NW;6;62%;98%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, mild;67;42;Periods of sun, mild;63;42;NNE;7;54%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Windy this morning;48;32;A couple of showers;52;38;WSW;16;68%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;A couple of t-storms;86;77;E;8;73%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;W;7;68%;44%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;81;75;Morning rain;81;72;NE;6;87%;100%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;66;47;Clouds and sun, nice;66;48;ENE;10;49%;5%;6

Perth, Australia;Lots of sun, nice;77;61;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;9;50%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;80;A couple of t-storms;93;81;SSW;6;64%;89%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;9;72%;76%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers/thunderstorm;85;68;Heavy showers;86;69;ENE;6;77%;99%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;48;41;Sun and some clouds;55;42;ENE;5;67%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;75;47;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;S;12;43%;77%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;64;52;Periods of rain;65;52;NNE;8;73%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;63;50;A morning shower;65;47;SSE;8;63%;56%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;ESE;8;66%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;48;42;Rain and drizzle;55;43;ESE;6;73%;72%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and nice;64;43;Mostly sunny;60;42;NE;11;53%;5%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;NE;6;72%;28%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;101;83;Very hot;106;78;NW;10;8%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;53;A shower and t-storm;72;51;SSE;8;73%;98%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;58;37;Sunshine;51;34;ENE;10;62%;1%;4

San Francisco, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;63;53;A little rain;61;50;WSW;9;69%;97%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;ENE;8;69%;54%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;84;74;An afternoon shower;82;73;E;13;70%;90%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-shower in spots;76;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;64;NW;6;84%;54%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;82;58;Partly sunny;81;58;ESE;7;20%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;68;41;Cloudy and cool;63;50;SW;4;53%;36%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers/thunderstorm;82;70;Heavy showers;81;69;NNE;4;87%;96%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;61;42;Afternoon rain;60;48;WSW;6;74%;99%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;41;A little rain;53;42;S;8;78%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;SSW;7;35%;12%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;61;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;9;64%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;N;5;70%;72%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;44;28;Warmer;61;42;SSW;4;63%;27%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in places;84;75;ENE;11;64%;88%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds rolling in;55;39;Sunshine, a shower;53;33;NE;9;64%;40%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;An afternoon shower;69;62;SSE;13;71%;95%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;79;67;A shower in places;83;69;SE;6;73%;57%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;50;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;33;ENE;12;74%;1%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower or two;68;56;A few showers;73;56;E;6;70%;74%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;61;46;Showers around;65;48;NNW;6;68%;99%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;NE;7;19%;26%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;N;9;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Windy this morning;64;47;A couple of showers;74;59;E;3;51%;98%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;60;53;Showers around;68;61;SE;7;78%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;47;40;Morning rain, windy;55;39;NW;19;80%;75%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with clouds;84;73;Very warm;92;59;WSW;14;29%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;83;59;Occasional rain;67;55;SSW;9;64%;85%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy and cooler;43;16;Thickening clouds;46;21;SW;9;32%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Breezy, p.m. rain;60;42;Rain, mainly early;53;43;ESE;6;64%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;56;35;Sun and some clouds;62;43;SE;7;50%;24%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A morning shower;90;73;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NNW;4;48%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;52;41;A couple of showers;52;39;ENE;12;66%;98%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Morning rain;49;44;A couple of showers;53;43;NE;8;77%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;63;Windy, a p.m. shower;70;61;NNW;25;80%;99%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SW;6;57%;55%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;67;47;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;NE;4;43%;3%;8

