Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;10;77%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;NW;9;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with hazy sun;81;57;Hazy and very warm;84;55;NW;6;25%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;59;50;Partly sunny;55;49;E;8;44%;26%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasingly windy;42;33;Periods of sun;45;30;NNE;13;54%;27%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;44;31;Mostly cloudy;43;30;NE;4;56%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;75;55;Sunny and nice;79;58;ESE;11;34%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;41;18;Colder;34;29;SSW;8;94%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;75;57;Mostly cloudy;81;69;ENE;8;69%;44%;3

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;69;57;A couple of showers;70;55;WSW;9;55%;84%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;73;63;A morning shower;76;62;SW;7;72%;70%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;62;NW;8;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;5;74%;75%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;91;69;Partly sunny;92;67;ESE;6;47%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;97;77;Cloudy, less humid;81;70;E;7;60%;40%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;58;41;Breezy in the a.m.;60;39;N;14;37%;31%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;59;37;Plenty of sun;64;39;SSW;6;30%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers;66;46;A bit of rain;57;37;WNW;8;78%;96%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;46;32;Mostly cloudy;45;25;N;11;46%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;69;51;A little p.m. rain;68;51;SE;5;68%;93%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;87;65;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;E;9;46%;3%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;45;35;Showers around, cold;42;34;NNW;16;58%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and snow shower;37;32;Sun and clouds;44;25;NNE;8;52%;38%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;78;53;A couple of showers;68;43;SW;16;55%;88%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;51;31;A couple of showers;43;31;SSW;5;83%;98%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;NNE;10;62%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;86;66;A t-storm around;84;67;ENE;5;43%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;56;42;Mostly sunny;59;41;SW;6;44%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of clouds;89;72;High clouds and hot;94;66;NNW;7;6%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;61;Breezy in the a.m.;68;60;SE;22;66%;4%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;87;67;A morning shower;84;65;ESE;3;60%;70%;11

Chennai, India;Very warm;97;81;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;SSE;11;70%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;44;36;Periods of rain;44;36;NW;9;69%;92%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. shower;89;79;A t-storm around;88;79;S;7;69%;73%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;44;26;A shower in places;43;27;NW;7;56%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;77;66;Partly sunny;76;64;NNW;10;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;50;ENE;8;55%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;S;7;73%;43%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;97;71;Hazy sun and hot;101;72;ESE;5;23%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Cooler;58;29;Partly sunny, warmer;69;37;W;6;36%;41%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;Partly sunny, warmer;98;76;S;8;55%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SSE;5;62%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;48;36;A shower or two;47;31;WSW;9;75%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;76;48;Showers around;71;46;N;10;35%;87%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;53;Partly sunny;62;56;E;16;69%;26%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain this afternoon;65;60;Cloudy and cool;65;58;N;10;65%;29%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;78;60;A t-storm around;78;62;NE;5;66%;52%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;90;69;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;8;63%;29%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with some sun;36;20;Partly sunny;35;24;W;6;62%;18%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;76;NW;7;71%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;71;53;A little a.m. rain;62;56;NNE;7;77%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;82;71;Increasingly windy;82;72;ENE;19;61%;88%;9

Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;101;78;Mainly cloudy, warm;102;78;SE;6;29%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;94;65;Sunny and hot;95;66;NNE;8;21%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;73;59;Breezy in the p.m.;68;53;SW;16;54%;82%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;SW;7;74%;76%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;100;77;Sunny;92;78;NNE;6;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;60;A p.m. t-shower;79;60;NNE;6;45%;73%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;79;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;42;NNE;7;23%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and hot;101;71;W;8;24%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;79;63;A thundershower;78;62;SSW;5;76%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;105;76;Sunny and very warm;106;80;N;8;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;58;45;A couple of showers;49;34;NW;7;89%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with sunshine;88;77;Breezy with a shower;88;76;ENE;15;62%;87%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, warm;94;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;WSW;6;74%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;92;83;Mostly sunny;92;84;S;12;58%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;94;77;A t-storm or two;92;76;NW;4;70%;97%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;55;39;A little a.m. rain;55;39;WNW;6;72%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;90;81;A t-storm around;91;81;SW;8;66%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;High clouds;72;63;Clouds and sun, nice;73;64;SSE;8;73%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;44;Sun and clouds;62;45;NNE;10;52%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with a shower;46;31;A shower or two;47;30;NE;8;62%;81%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer;70;53;Low clouds breaking;69;55;SW;6;71%;12%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;79;Mainly cloudy;85;78;SW;6;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;50;32;Chilly with sunshine;50;30;NE;5;48%;1%;6

Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;91;82;Clouds and sunshine;91;83;W;6;60%;30%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;87;75;Couple of t-storms;82;75;WSW;3;86%;91%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;81;Mostly sunny;95;78;ENE;8;44%;4%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy, a p.m. shower;66;56;A thick cloud cover;66;58;SE;13;68%;87%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;84;56;Increasing clouds;84;56;NNW;6;20%;2%;12

Miami, United States;Humid;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;SSW;9;81%;91%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy in the p.m.;37;29;A few flurries;39;23;N;14;77%;52%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;79;A morning shower;92;80;ESE;10;60%;58%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;66;49;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;NE;8;64%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with a shower;41;28;Mostly sunny;44;33;WSW;6;45%;13%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;41;33;A bit of snow;39;29;NE;10;64%;98%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Mostly sunny;90;80;WSW;7;63%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;A little a.m. rain;79;60;NNE;13;64%;93%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;53;37;Breezy in the a.m.;54;43;S;11;31%;26%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;78;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;53;W;7;36%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;44;31;A little a.m. rain;39;29;WNW;13;81%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;53;39;High clouds;59;46;NNE;5;44%;10%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;42;23;Partly sunny;47;23;WNW;5;41%;21%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;36;24;Milder;45;30;SW;11;47%;16%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;ESE;9;70%;100%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;86;76;NW;7;80%;92%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon rain;88;74;Cloudy with showers;80;74;E;6;91%;99%;4

Paris, France;Rain and snow shower;40;33;Periods of sun;46;31;NNE;14;47%;19%;4

Perth, Australia;Inc. clouds;86;72;Rain and drizzle;83;71;ENE;11;57%;88%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;88;75;Afternoon t-storms;86;69;NNW;6;81%;100%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;81;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;NE;11;81%;92%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;92;71;Sunshine;93;69;ESE;8;48%;9%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;38;30;Cloudy with flurries;43;26;N;11;52%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;Mostly sunny;59;29;S;7;48%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;66;53;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SW;7;71%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;47;High clouds;69;48;NE;8;68%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;77;Partly sunny;87;76;SE;8;64%;71%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;45;39;A little a.m. rain;43;40;SE;12;85%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;41;28;Breezy in the p.m.;41;27;N;13;48%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;78;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;SE;8;78%;98%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;67;Sunny and very warm;94;69;NE;6;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;57;42;Breezy with rain;51;36;SSE;14;66%;99%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;37;22;Partly sunny;40;20;NE;6;56%;4%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;64;49;Partly sunny;68;48;WSW;8;60%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;ENE;9;72%;61%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;83;74;Breezy with a shower;82;74;ESE;13;78%;92%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;76;68;Humid with a shower;78;68;WNW;7;85%;90%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Sunny and delightful;75;51;ENE;6;16%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;49;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;SW;5;33%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A brief shower;85;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;ENE;6;75%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;36;Partly sunny;64;37;NE;5;44%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;43;Mostly cloudy;54;43;SSE;8;66%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;58;35;Mostly sunny;57;33;WSW;7;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;55;45;Partly sunny;59;46;ENE;7;55%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;5;71%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;66;45;A bit of rain;62;38;WSW;15;50%;96%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;82;74;A stray shower;83;74;E;14;68%;63%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;37;15;Periods of sun;43;23;W;6;45%;19%;3

Sydney, Australia;Very windy, showers;66;60;Breezy with clearing;68;59;WNW;16;66%;30%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;62;57;Cloudy with showers;62;57;ENE;9;80%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;38;25;Partly sunny, chilly;37;28;WNW;7;56%;40%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;NE;5;42%;6%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;70;47;Partly sunny, warm;75;50;NNE;5;39%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;75;58;Sunny, nice and warm;79;61;ENE;8;15%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;81;64;Some sun;80;64;NNE;5;48%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon t-storms;66;51;Occasional rain;57;44;S;7;67%;100%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Some brightening;53;39;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SE;8;44%;5%;7

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;39;29;Increasing clouds;42;34;ESE;9;61%;94%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;75;57;Hazy sun;67;56;E;6;62%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;66;47;Sunshine and breezy;61;44;W;15;49%;25%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;46;17;Mostly sunny, mild;52;18;SSW;9;21%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;50;42;Rain and drizzle;53;43;E;5;55%;97%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;44;34;Cold with a shower;42;33;NW;10;60%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. shower;89;68;Cloudy and cooler;76;63;ESE;8;54%;44%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;41;29;Cloudy and chilly;42;24;N;15;47%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;38;31;Cloudy and chilly;41;26;N;14;55%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;61;57;Partly sunny, milder;67;56;E;7;81%;9%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;Partial sunshine;95;78;WSW;8;54%;71%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;65;39;Partly sunny, mild;65;43;NE;4;38%;0%;6

