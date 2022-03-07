Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;8;84%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;Very hot;97;74;SSE;13;27%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;56;44;A stray shower;62;48;N;8;73%;81%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;58;47;Rain, mainly early;58;48;SW;8;72%;98%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;45;31;Plenty of sun;49;33;SSE;16;58%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;34;20;Snow, ice early;34;30;NNE;8;67%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;51;41;Partly sunny, milder;60;44;E;7;63%;57%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;26;0;Cold;15;-4;SSE;8;83%;23%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;101;76;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;98;77;NE;6;52%;56%;10

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;60;43;A little rain;57;44;NNE;7;64%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;77;63;A morning shower;80;63;ENE;10;60%;63%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;8;39%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;75;Rain and a t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;81%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;Turning sunny, nice;85;63;ESE;8;49%;4%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;94;79;Mainly cloudy;92;79;S;5;58%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;55;45;A little p.m. rain;56;48;E;8;74%;97%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;61;36;Partly sunny, mild;64;36;NNE;5;33%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain/snow showers;42;26;Variable cloudiness;42;25;N;8;59%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, milder;47;24;Fog, then sun;45;25;S;4;71%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;64;49;A little rain;65;51;ESE;6;80%;97%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ENE;10;53%;41%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;38;29;Mostly sunny;45;29;NNW;11;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with sunshine;42;30;Sunshine;50;34;S;8;49%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;41;30;Variable cloudiness;41;26;NNE;7;61%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;41;22;Decreasing clouds;47;23;SE;5;50%;51%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;Sunny and nice;78;67;NE;6;59%;25%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;66;High clouds;84;66;ENE;7;46%;39%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cool;51;34;Partly sunny;59;37;WNW;7;41%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;73;59;Mostly cloudy;77;58;NE;8;34%;10%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;67;Sunny and nice;78;66;SE;12;59%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;82;64;A little p.m. rain;83;67;ENE;3;63%;90%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;90;76;Partly sunny;92;74;E;6;72%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;A little snow;37;26;Mostly sunny;42;32;SW;10;51%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;WSW;7;69%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;45;28;Fog, then sun;43;24;WNW;6;82%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;NNE;15;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;53;36;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;38;NNE;6;50%;29%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;A morning shower;91;77;NE;9;65%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;84;62;Hazy sunshine;87;61;NNW;7;46%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cold with some sun;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;41;20;NE;6;45%;16%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very hot;96;67;Hazy sun, very hot;97;68;WNW;7;41%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;ESE;4;79%;84%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;42;37;Periods of rain;47;41;S;22;83%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;60;48;A little p.m. rain;59;51;ENE;8;58%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;63;54;A couple of showers;62;51;W;13;71%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A.M. rain, clearing;76;61;Mostly sunny;76;60;SE;8;60%;10%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;79;63;A thunderstorm;78;63;NE;5;68%;85%;12

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;88;69;A shower or two;86;67;S;7;67%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;33;24;A little snow;34;23;NNE;9;93%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;76;Increasing clouds;95;75;SE;5;47%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;74;53;Mostly sunny;69;56;E;8;58%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;68;Breezy in the p.m.;83;69;ENE;12;57%;33%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;91;73;ESE;6;28%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;71;52;High clouds;75;56;NW;9;52%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;43;36;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;NE;11;79%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;7;78%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;89;75;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;NNW;7;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Turning out cloudy;78;62;SSE;6;61%;76%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;54;42;A little rain;45;38;SE;5;74%;97%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;N;10;32%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;81;53;Hazy sun;82;53;SW;5;45%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;105;77;N;9;14%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;37;29;Rain and snow shower;34;27;N;11;67%;72%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;75;A couple of showers;86;75;ENE;10;60%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSW;5;67%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;89;66;Hazy sun;92;65;SSW;5;40%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NNE;5;77%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;62;40;A little a.m. rain;56;39;NE;9;69%;70%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;93;83;Some sun returning;93;82;SSW;8;63%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;SSE;6;73%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;59;48;A couple of showers;62;47;SSW;6;64%;87%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;44;33;Clouds and sun;50;43;S;13;62%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;71;46;Sunny and delightful;71;46;SE;6;30%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;70%;51%;7

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;51;40;A couple of showers;56;36;WNW;7;56%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;79;Nice with sunshine;88;81;NNE;7;63%;8%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm or two;85;75;ESE;4;84%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;91;74;Partly sunny;92;76;ENE;6;55%;15%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;61;Not as warm;70;58;SE;13;66%;8%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;78;52;Mostly sunny;77;50;SSW;7;36%;26%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;81;75;Sunshine, a shower;81;76;ESE;10;69%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;35;19;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;17;NNE;10;53%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;E;13;59%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;76;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;ENE;6;48%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain;36;24;Sunshine and colder;30;21;SW;8;57%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;36;22;A little a.m. snow;27;9;NE;9;65%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;79;Hazy sun;95;79;NNW;7;41%;3%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and delightful;87;59;NNE;10;42%;4%;14

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;69;40;Cooler;49;37;NE;12;32%;15%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;65;45;Increasing clouds;66;48;SE;6;64%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;36;12;Breezy, much colder;14;-2;WSW;15;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;48;30;Mostly sunny, milder;56;30;NNE;7;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;42;19;Fog, then sun;39;21;N;3;72%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, some ice early;32;20;Breezy in the a.m.;30;20;SW;12;59%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray t-shower;90;77;Clearing, a t-storm;90;76;NNE;7;69%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;89;74;A shower in spots;88;73;NNW;6;66%;52%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;84;74;Cloudy with showers;83;74;E;6;82%;95%;2

Paris, France;Sunshine, but chilly;46;31;Sunny and milder;56;37;SSE;6;55%;16%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy and hot;93;68;Sunny;90;72;ESE;10;44%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;94;77;A morning shower;93;78;S;7;58%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A morning t-storm;89;75;NNE;8;78%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;89;68;A couple of showers;89;68;SSE;7;48%;85%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;39;26;Mostly sunny;44;22;SSE;3;57%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;47;25;Partial sunshine;55;29;NW;5;65%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clearing and showers;66;52;A touch of rain;66;51;NW;8;69%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;62;45;Mostly sunny;64;45;E;6;71%;5%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower;87;77;A morning shower;87;75;ESE;8;67%;51%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;37;32;Downpours;41;35;NE;22;80%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;37;25;A little snow;36;30;WSW;4;76%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;89;74;NE;8;61%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, turning breezy;93;65;Some sun;87;65;NE;8;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;55;30;Breezy in the a.m.;53;27;NNE;12;45%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;26;9;Cloudy and cold;23;11;ESE;5;70%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;Mostly sunny;66;46;SW;8;54%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Partly sunny;82;60;ENE;11;59%;5%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;73;A couple of showers;82;73;E;13;73%;97%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;76;65;A shower or two;75;64;WSW;7;92%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;Partly sunny;79;56;ESE;7;10%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;SW;6;35%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;82;69;A couple of showers;84;69;N;7;72%;85%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;59;42;A bit of rain;59;41;SE;6;71%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;50;42;Brief a.m. showers;46;33;N;5;82%;74%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Damp this afternoon;47;23;Low clouds;51;29;W;5;59%;5%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;55;45;Partly sunny, milder;66;48;SE;7;51%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;NNE;5;74%;88%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;38;29;Rain and snow shower;37;25;NW;7;64%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A couple of showers;84;74;ENE;11;64%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;44;28;Plenty of sun;45;27;N;4;73%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Heavy rain, humid;79;71;Rain and drizzle;74;66;SSW;11;88%;98%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler with rain;58;54;Partly sunny, warmer;67;56;E;12;53%;0%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;34;25;A bit of snow;35;25;SE;8;75%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cool;50;43;Rain and drizzle;54;46;W;6;69%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up;49;29;Breezy in the p.m.;51;34;NW;9;53%;17%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;54;47;An afternoon shower;60;46;WNW;8;40%;44%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;68;53;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NNE;5;63%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;51;39;Mostly cloudy;54;28;NE;6;53%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;51;40;A morning shower;47;40;NNE;10;78%;50%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;35;27;Partly sunny;37;30;SW;14;56%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;Cooler, a.m. showers;59;50;NNW;10;70%;93%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;58;43;Partly sunny;59;42;NNW;10;57%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with clearing;45;3;Increasing clouds;43;9;ESE;9;46%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;50;41;A couple of showers;48;32;NE;4;55%;74%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;26;NW;6;51%;21%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with showers;93;69;Clouds and sun, warm;91;68;W;5;37%;17%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;A bit of p.m. snow;34;24;SE;5;41%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;41;27;More clouds than sun;41;30;W;8;66%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cooler;62;61;Partly sunny, milder;70;63;N;7;81%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with hazy sun;99;79;High clouds;96;77;SW;8;51%;23%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;51;27;An afternoon shower;48;34;ENE;3;50%;84%;1

