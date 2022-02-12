Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;89;78;A t-storm around;89;77;SW;10;80%;52%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;85;66;Breezy, not as warm;72;64;WNW;16;51%;27%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;61;38;Mostly sunny;62;42;W;5;62%;6%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;58;39;Mostly sunny;59;40;SE;5;75%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;44;36;Cloudy;49;47;SSW;18;72%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;34;27;Cloudy with snow;34;23;NNW;1;82%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;48;35;Not as cool;58;37;NW;5;61%;48%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;14;9;A bit of a.m. snow;29;12;SW;13;66%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;Sunny and very warm;96;72;S;10;48%;17%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;62;47;A couple of showers;56;42;N;8;72%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with a shower;77;73;Very windy, a shower;74;61;WSW;28;66%;45%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;69;45;Breezy in the p.m.;72;43;NW;13;36%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A shower or two;92;72;SE;7;66%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunlit and nice;84;61;Sunny and nice;83;64;ESE;6;52%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Mostly sunny;89;78;S;7;70%;44%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;55;49;Increasingly windy;59;50;SSW;17;76%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;34;28;A little snow, cold;28;21;NE;3;55%;96%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;49;32;Mostly sunny;48;35;ESE;11;59%;28%;3

Berlin, Germany;More sun than clouds;41;30;Mostly cloudy;44;39;S;9;68%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;65;50;A p.m. t-storm;66;50;SE;5;70%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A shower and t-storm;79;66;NNW;7;78%;96%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;46;28;Sunshine and breezy;44;29;SE;13;57%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;45;34;Cloudy;50;46;S;13;73%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;49;30;Mostly cloudy;47;28;E;6;50%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;48;20;Mostly sunny;44;25;SE;5;66%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler but pleasant;72;51;Mostly sunny;77;57;E;6;53%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;NNE;6;46%;73%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;56;44;A little a.m. rain;54;42;NNE;9;63%;91%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;71;50;Sunlit and nice;73;51;NNE;7;46%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;76;67;SSE;17;69%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;84;66;Sun and clouds;88;67;E;3;49%;2%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;Sunshine and humid;88;74;ENE;9;75%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;22;13;Quite cold;21;17;WSW;10;54%;26%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;NNE;6;84%;78%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;40;34;Cloudy;41;37;SSW;10;67%;36%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;Nice with some sun;81;67;NNE;13;50%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;A stray a.m. shower;43;29;Sunny and milder;64;38;ESE;8;35%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NNE;9;74%;57%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny;72;50;Hazy sunshine;73;51;E;2;58%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;44;27;Not as cool;55;30;SW;6;28%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;NW;7;51%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;S;5;72%;91%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;52;44;Rain at times;47;39;W;9;95%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;58;46;Clearing and mild;57;40;NNE;5;42%;36%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;61;55;Periods of sun;61;54;SSW;10;68%;14%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;62;58;A morning shower;59;55;N;11;84%;71%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;ENE;4;52%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;83;70;A couple of showers;81;67;N;8;67%;92%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;33;31;A little snow, windy;36;34;SW;22;92%;98%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;97;78;Showers around;92;77;SE;8;55%;75%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;74;61;A thick cloud cover;67;55;N;5;77%;69%;2

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, nice;82;68;Breezy in the p.m.;80;64;NE;12;54%;17%;6

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;86;63;Hazy sun;85;64;ESE;5;25%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;71;46;Partial sunshine;70;50;NE;6;38%;4%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds;50;40;Low clouds;47;39;NE;14;81%;22%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;ESE;7;78%;82%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;88;75;Hazy sunshine;90;71;NNW;10;31%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;83;62;High clouds;86;63;ESE;5;34%;4%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;56;23;Becoming cloudy;49;29;SSW;5;35%;7%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;Sunny and nice;80;57;WNW;8;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;42;Hazy sunshine;66;43;SSE;4;61%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;89;61;Hazy sunshine;91;62;N;14;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, colder;35;21;Sunshine;39;27;SSW;6;65%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;86;73;A quick shower;88;73;NNW;12;56%;57%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;WSW;6;72%;88%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;Hazy sunshine;79;59;N;5;45%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;93;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;ESE;4;72%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;56;39;Cloudy with a shower;52;38;ESE;7;81%;88%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;92;78;Mostly sunny;90;79;SW;7;70%;12%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;67;High clouds;74;67;SSE;8;71%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;50;WNW;8;68%;96%;1

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;46;43;Breezy, p.m. rain;51;44;WSW;15;83%;95%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;87;59;Hot;87;57;ENE;5;21%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;76;Decreasing clouds;85;75;WSW;6;65%;19%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;63;38;A passing shower;58;44;WSW;7;72%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;81;NE;7;67%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;83;75;SSW;6;86%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;90;78;Mostly cloudy;91;77;E;7;61%;44%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;63;Hot;93;67;WSW;14;39%;5%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, cool;64;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;40;NNE;6;57%;44%;5

Miami, United States;A shower in places;80;71;A shower or two;74;58;NNW;8;74%;83%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;SSW;9;73%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;13;59%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;68;62;Mostly sunny;69;62;WSW;10;51%;4%;10

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;35;2;Clearing, very cold;8;-2;NNE;2;57%;6%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;31;23;Mainly cloudy;34;28;SW;12;60%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;Hazy sunshine;89;72;NNW;7;42%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;84;58;Clouds and sunshine;86;58;NNE;9;42%;6%;8

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;60;30;A little snow;34;18;N;7;52%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;64;42;Clouds and sun;63;45;W;8;74%;9%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;14;-15;A bit of p.m. snow;14;12;SSE;7;77%;84%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;55;32;A little p.m. rain;49;39;NNE;7;68%;97%;1

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;41;37;Occasional rain;45;36;SSW;9;76%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;28;-9;Very cold;6;-8;NNW;6;58%;6%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;A couple of showers;86;75;S;5;72%;93%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NW;9;69%;51%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;NE;7;80%;94%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;47;33;Not as cool;57;46;SSW;12;72%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;84;65;Sunny and warmer;90;74;S;10;49%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;92;76;Mostly sunny;91;76;SSE;5;62%;66%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;88;72;A stray shower;90;73;ESE;11;65%;53%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;94;66;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;7;51%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;42;29;Mostly sunny;48;28;S;6;51%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy and mild;44;22;Cloudy;44;26;ENE;3;35%;66%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;Cloudy, rain;65;53;SE;8;76%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;69;43;Sunny;68;47;NNW;4;71%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;89;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;ENE;7;63%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and very cold;21;16;Clouds, snow, chilly;29;29;ESE;6;79%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon flurry;39;31;Breezy in the a.m.;38;33;SW;14;72%;22%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;79;72;A couple of showers;80;73;NE;7;78%;73%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;NNW;11;28%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;63;39;A couple of showers;60;41;SE;6;63%;97%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;35;35;A little a.m. snow;37;36;SW;10;56%;76%;0

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;72;49;Low clouds and fog;71;48;W;6;74%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;A t-storm around;82;64;ENE;13;65%;47%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;80;74;Breezy with a shower;81;74;E;13;77%;90%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;76;64;A stray t-shower;77;64;N;8;76%;43%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;E;5;35%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Some sun, pleasant;86;60;Sunny and nice;82;60;SSW;7;35%;4%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and drizzle;84;70;A morning shower;85;69;NE;8;71%;58%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;45;NW;6;81%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;53;33;Partly sunny;57;45;SSW;6;68%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;26;Cloudy and mild;50;22;NE;4;56%;35%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Rain and drizzle;46;39;NNW;9;84%;83%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;NNE;6;69%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;48;35;Cloudy;42;30;SSE;11;71%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;81;74;A couple of showers;83;74;ENE;16;70%;84%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;41;36;Cloudy;42;35;SW;12;72%;93%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;69;66;Pleasant and warmer;77;66;N;11;55%;5%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of showers;67;63;Cloudy, p.m. rain;73;59;NE;8;75%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasingly windy;37;36;Bit of rain, snow;37;36;SW;17;67%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;41;37;Mostly cloudy;48;37;NNE;6;80%;42%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;54;37;Windy;51;34;NNW;21;50%;68%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny intervals;55;40;Plenty of sunshine;57;42;N;7;22%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;Plenty of sunshine;65;51;NW;5;65%;55%;4

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;67;41;A shower;62;43;E;4;56%;96%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;45;33;An afternoon shower;47;36;NNE;8;59%;95%;2

Toronto, Canada;Colder this morning;29;7;Some afternoon snow;16;6;N;8;54%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;61;48;Mostly sunny;63;52;ESE;4;67%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;63;45;Becoming cloudy;62;47;SSE;5;72%;3%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, very cold;3;-33;Bitterly cold;0;-22;E;6;71%;39%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;49;32;Increasing clouds;51;43;E;3;55%;43%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;45;32;Mostly sunny;46;30;SE;9;58%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;E;5;50%;27%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;36;27;Mostly sunny;35;30;SSW;9;58%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;38;27;Mostly sunny;41;30;SSW;12;64%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, becoming heavy;65;57;Tropical rainstorm;59;55;S;38;81%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;94;60;Partly sunny;92;61;WSW;5;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;47;25;Mostly sunny;45;30;NE;2;45%;4%;3

