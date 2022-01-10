Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, January 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSW;9;79%;30%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;59;Plenty of sunshine;74;60;N;4;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;59;44;Decreasing clouds;58;42;ENE;4;72%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;62;48;Partly sunny;54;45;ENE;7;59%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;45;32;Showers around;41;37;SSW;10;84%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;28;25;Cloudy;34;28;ESE;3;78%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;45;33;Not as cool;58;41;E;5;54%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;8;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-2;SSE;7;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warmer;96;70;Sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;6;31%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;55;49;A little rain;57;44;N;6;75%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;66;Partly sunny;80;65;WSW;9;59%;28%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;63;52;Brief a.m. showers;66;49;SE;13;74%;83%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;72;Partly sunny;88;72;SE;6;72%;19%;5

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;82;63;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSE;6;57%;28%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;96;73;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;5;55%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;51;48;Partly sunny;57;44;NNW;11;76%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;37;18;Chilly with sunshine;32;18;NE;4;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, snow showers;31;28;Snow showers;31;21;WNW;8;87%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;41;24;Partly sunny, chilly;31;25;S;4;79%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;53;A little p.m. rain;65;52;S;6;75%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;73;66;A thunderstorm;76;65;N;12;78%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;39;27;Partly sunny;35;22;NNW;12;65%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;35;31;Areas of low clouds;38;32;SW;6;88%;59%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;39;27;Morning snow showers;35;24;NE;13;59%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;41;25;Mostly cloudy;40;18;N;8;45%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and very warm;94;71;Very hot;100;73;SE;7;43%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;68;Cloudy;87;69;ENE;6;34%;21%;4

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun;55;35;Colder with hazy sun;38;24;NW;17;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;63;52;Sunny and breezy;69;54;S;14;30%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;77;64;Rain and drizzle;72;64;SSE;10;71%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;79;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;63;NE;4;60%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;75;Lots of sun, humid;88;75;E;5;75%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Colder;18;3;Not as cold;30;29;SW;16;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;NE;7;74%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;37;33;Showers around;36;33;SW;6;75%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;79;70;Some sun, less humid;81;70;NNE;7;55%;5%;4

Dallas, United States;Abundant sunshine;55;31;Becoming cloudy;57;39;SSW;6;42%;22%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;79;Breezy;91;79;NE;15;69%;56%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;61;47;Hazy sunshine;63;47;W;4;84%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Hazy sun and warmer;54;30;Periods of sun;48;32;SSW;6;29%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;63;An afternoon shower;83;64;NW;6;65%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;SSW;5;74%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;54;38;Periods of sun;45;37;WSW;6;83%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;52;36;Sunny and mild;54;38;NE;6;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;64;55;Breezy in the p.m.;63;57;E;15;77%;46%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;62;59;Rather cloudy;65;56;NE;6;65%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;63;A stray t-shower;73;62;NE;5;85%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;82;70;A couple of showers;78;67;NE;12;69%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;14;2;Periods of sun, cold;19;18;SSW;5;86%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;74;Clouds and sun;92;71;ESE;6;56%;26%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;Sunshine;70;58;ENE;7;49%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;80;67;Partly sunny;79;68;ENE;11;65%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;83;67;A stray thunderstorm;82;67;SE;7;59%;96%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;60;38;Hazy sunshine;62;37;N;7;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;53;46;A little p.m. rain;49;36;NNE;16;93%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;WNW;9;83%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;91;73;Humid;83;76;NNW;8;69%;39%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;A stray t-shower;77;61;SE;5;61%;91%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;Plenty of sun;46;20;SSW;6;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;71;51;Plenty of sun;71;50;NE;5;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;68;42;A stray t-shower;66;40;WSW;4;67%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;94;70;Hazy and very warm;93;73;NNE;13;35%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;25;23;Partly sunny, cold;24;8;NNW;10;80%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;83;74;Some sun, a shower;86;74;N;5;56%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;W;5;69%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;81;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;NNW;6;58%;98%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;93;75;Clouds breaking;93;72;SE;3;64%;8%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;57;40;A little rain;55;39;ESE;9;68%;92%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing and warm;93;79;Very warm;91;79;SW;6;70%;30%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;74;69;More clouds than sun;75;69;SSE;8;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;58;49;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;7;78%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;48;44;A couple of showers;49;35;NNE;6;94%;92%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;75;51;Mostly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;25%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;85;76;Cloudy;84;76;SW;6;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;61;37;Mostly sunny, mild;59;33;ENE;4;68%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny;89;81;NNE;9;64%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;SE;4;70%;90%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;5;62%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;86;64;A shower in the a.m.;79;63;SE;12;68%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;65;45;Mostly cloudy;64;41;N;6;55%;23%;3

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;79;68;Windy;74;67;ENE;19;77%;97%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;27;13;Colder;15;5;N;8;87%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;99;75;High clouds, breezy;91;75;ENE;16;60%;2%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;87;69;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SE;9;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;10;-12;Sunny, but very cold;-1;-5;SE;4;54%;50%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;25;13;Cloudy and colder;15;8;N;12;75%;61%;0

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;77;66;Plenty of sunshine;79;67;N;7;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;High clouds, breezy;80;57;NNE;14;51%;3%;5

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;30;16;Sunny and frigid;19;17;SW;14;33%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Partly sunny;64;55;S;9;60%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;7;-5;Cloudy;8;3;SSW;12;87%;5%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;40;A little a.m. rain;50;37;WNW;9;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;29;29;A snow shower;41;30;WNW;9;59%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;10;-11;Very cold;0;-2;SE;7;47%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;87;77;Turning out cloudy;87;77;WNW;3;70%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A thunderstorm;89;73;NNW;8;65%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;86;73;Sun and clouds, nice;85;72;NNE;5;71%;36%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;41;29;Areas of low clouds;41;28;NE;4;85%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;65;Hot, becoming breezy;94;74;ESE;12;30%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;90;79;Increasing clouds;89;73;SSW;5;61%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;75;Clouds, p.m. showers;90;75;NE;9;71%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;64;A passing shower;88;62;ESE;6;55%;92%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, rain mixing in;36;26;Partly sunny;31;24;WSW;4;82%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;32;6;Hazy sun and colder;20;-12;NNE;9;51%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;64;52;Occasional rain;65;52;NNE;8;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;61;48;Mainly cloudy;65;44;ESE;4;83%;5%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;78;A shower;88;76;E;8;69%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;39;37;A bit of p.m. snow;39;34;SW;17;72%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;32;14;Colder;21;13;S;2;74%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;79;72;A couple of showers;81;73;SSE;6;86%;97%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;76;58;Clouds and sun;78;57;SE;5;26%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy in the p.m.;50;40;Partly sunny;52;36;NNE;12;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;22;1;Cloudy and frigid;4;-5;S;3;99%;0%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;59;45;NNE;6;75%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;A t-storm around;80;64;ENE;13;64%;59%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;82;72;Partly sunny;81;72;ESE;6;77%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;High clouds;77;62;Partly sunny;76;62;N;8;80%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;72;49;NE;5;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;SW;8;46%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;68;Partly sunny;85;69;NW;7;65%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;58;43;Partly sunny, mild;65;42;E;3;76%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Brief a.m. showers;45;44;A few showers;51;49;S;9;84%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast, a flurry;39;15;Hazy sun and colder;24;13;NW;10;36%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;48;36;Sunshine, but chilly;43;32;N;12;51%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;12;66%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;40;31;A snow shower;34;18;ENE;9;81%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;82;73;Mostly sunny;83;73;NE;8;60%;62%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;29;25;A snow shower;32;30;SW;7;82%;79%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;A t-storm around;81;71;NE;10;74%;88%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;Rain and drizzle;59;55;ENE;6;69%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;23;8;Bitterly cold;9;6;S;6;90%;50%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;39;31;Sunny, not as cool;52;36;NE;4;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. shower;47;34;Becoming cloudy;54;35;N;8;62%;18%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;55;43;Mostly cloudy;55;44;ENE;5;41%;11%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;SE;7;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;62;40;Mostly cloudy;59;37;NE;7;49%;4%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;48;40;Chilly with rain;43;36;NNW;8;96%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;22;1;Turning cloudy, cold;22;20;SSW;10;60%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy, p.m. showers;62;52;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;52;NW;21;70%;85%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Morning rain;54;46;A morning shower;53;47;NW;18;73%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;5;-22;Clearing;6;-24;NNW;8;78%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain at times;42;42;Rain;47;46;SE;6;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;39;27;Periods of sun;33;23;NW;9;54%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;90;63;Sunshine and hot;91;61;ESE;5;49%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;30;21;Colder;24;4;NE;5;53%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;32;22;Periods of sun;29;21;NNW;5;90%;30%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;75;64;Windy;73;62;N;24;76%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;93;64;High clouds;91;69;WSW;4;51%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;35;26;Cloudy;40;24;NE;2;67%;22%;1

