Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, January 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;79;Humid;90;78;SW;7;79%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;61;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;NNE;5;62%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;61;42;Becoming cloudy;58;44;E;6;71%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing and breezy;61;54;Breezy;60;48;ENE;16;74%;82%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Downpours;45;37;Partly sunny;44;33;S;7;88%;37%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;12;11;Not as cold;26;24;NNE;13;69%;70%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;56;30;Abundant sunshine;50;33;ESE;7;70%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;9;1;Low clouds;11;-13;SSE;5;85%;0%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;85;71;Sunny and warmer;96;70;ENE;8;43%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;57;45;Periods of rain;58;49;ENE;5;76%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;76;65;High clouds;79;65;SW;9;61%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;68;49;Showers around;64;51;SE;10;58%;70%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;72;E;5;73%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;82;64;Decreasing clouds;84;65;SE;5;61%;33%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;SSW;6;51%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;61;49;A couple of showers;54;49;NNW;9;88%;98%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;37;23;Partly sunny;36;18;NNE;9;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;36;29;Cloudy, snow showers;31;28;WNW;7;94%;98%;0

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;38;33;Clouds and sun;36;22;ENE;6;83%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;50;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SSE;6;68%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;73;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;N;12;81%;97%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;32;30;Partly sunny;38;25;NNW;9;80%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the a.m.;42;37;Clouds and sun;42;30;SE;4;80%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder with a shower;47;40;A couple of showers;41;28;NE;15;75%;98%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;33;22;Mostly cloudy;41;25;NNE;5;57%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;87;70;Sunlit and very warm;92;72;NE;7;52%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;93;68;Some sun;85;68;NE;6;35%;18%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;51;31;Hazy sun;55;36;W;5;57%;15%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;Plenty of sun;64;52;S;11;42%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;74;64;NNW;13;70%;44%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;82;66;A little a.m. rain;84;66;ENE;3;57%;82%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;90;74;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;N;4;76%;10%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;31;12;Bitterly cold;15;3;NW;13;65%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;NNE;6;76%;66%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;35;32;Partly sunny;37;33;SE;9;79%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;81;69;Cloudy;79;70;NNE;8;68%;12%;2

Dallas, United States;Cooler this morning;54;33;Abundant sunshine;53;33;ENE;6;34%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;Breezy and very warm;93;79;NE;14;64%;55%;6

Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;60;46;Periods of sun;63;45;WNW;6;87%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;38;19;Hazy sun;48;30;SSW;5;36%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Partly sunny;83;63;NNW;5;59%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;5;76%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;45;43;A couple of showers;54;38;W;9;89%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;52;36;Mostly sunny, mild;51;35;NNE;5;29%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;63;53;Mostly sunny, nice;66;54;W;12;70%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;60;59;Low clouds;66;59;NNE;5;92%;63%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;72;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;73;63;ENE;4;82%;80%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;67;A shower;82;70;NNE;7;62%;96%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;25;9;Frigid;12;1;NNE;9;82%;2%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;73;SE;5;57%;6%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;NE;7;67%;22%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;78;67;Some sun;80;67;NNW;8;67%;36%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;A thunderstorm;83;66;SE;6;55%;96%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;59;39;Sunshine;59;38;N;5;68%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;57;46;Clouds breaking;57;46;NE;5;83%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;W;9;79%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;N;5;70%;66%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;77;59;Nice with some sun;79;61;NNE;7;57%;39%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;46;21;SSW;6;31%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;NNE;4;53%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;64;44;A stray t-shower;66;42;S;4;68%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;NNW;8;25%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy, snow showers;32;30;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NNW;7;76%;26%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;87;75;A shower;85;74;N;7;60%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;75;A t-storm around;89;74;W;5;68%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;Hazy sunshine;83;65;SSE;4;58%;16%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;Decreasing clouds;93;76;N;3;64%;30%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;59;39;A little a.m. rain;56;39;SSW;8;69%;81%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and very warm;95;79;A shower in the a.m.;91;78;SW;6;70%;80%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;69;S;8;74%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;58;48;Mostly sunny;60;49;N;6;77%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;45;38;Mostly cloudy;46;45;S;5;87%;82%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;50;Mostly cloudy;73;52;NNE;5;30%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;87;76;Mostly cloudy;85;75;S;6;72%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as cool;57;42;Clouds and sun;60;36;NNE;6;68%;14%;2

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;89;80;Turning cloudy;89;81;N;9;65%;33%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of clouds;84;75;Decreasing clouds;89;76;NNE;4;68%;36%;10

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;87;72;Mostly sunny;88;74;E;4;68%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;82;55;Nice with some sun;80;65;SSW;11;69%;85%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;An afternoon shower;65;45;N;6;57%;68%;4

Miami, United States;Brief showers;78;73;A thunderstorm;78;69;N;6;78%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;27;22;Partly sunny;27;15;N;8;61%;42%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;99;76;Increasingly windy;91;76;ENE;17;57%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;86;66;Mostly sunny;87;69;NE;8;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, then rain;35;7;Breezy in the a.m.;10;-12;NW;12;57%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;24;21;A little snow;25;15;N;8;76%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;79;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;N;11;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;Partly sunny, breezy;81;58;NNE;14;50%;5%;9

New York, United States;Rain and ice;40;28;Partly sunny, colder;29;16;WNW;11;39%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;68;49;Rain and drizzle;59;51;S;6;79%;94%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;28;11;Low clouds;13;2;SSW;11;86%;23%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;40;Sunny;55;37;ENE;5;58%;50%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;29;27;Partly sunny;34;32;S;4;64%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;34;7;Much colder;11;-13;NW;12;49%;38%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;An afternoon shower;87;78;W;4;69%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;A thunderstorm;89;73;NW;8;66%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;85;71;Cloudy with a shower;86;74;NE;5;70%;82%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;42;36;Partly sunny;45;30;ESE;4;76%;62%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;82;65;SE;12;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;WSW;4;62%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;11;69%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;Partly sunny, nice;90;61;SE;6;48%;58%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;37;33;A snow shower;38;27;NW;5;80%;77%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;39;11;Cloudy and colder;31;1;W;3;79%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;52;Heavy p.m. showers;63;52;N;8;75%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;41;Increasing clouds;65;47;E;5;82%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;87;78;Morning showers;87;78;E;8;69%;95%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;43;37;Mostly cloudy;39;37;SW;16;78%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with flurries;32;26;Partly sunny;32;13;NNE;4;88%;17%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;76;70;A shower and t-storm;76;71;NNE;5;80%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;73;51;Sunshine and nice;75;56;SE;7;28%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;47;38;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;NNE;11;66%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;26;12;Cloudy and very cold;13;1;N;5;87%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning cloudy;56;46;Clouds breaking;59;45;NE;7;71%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy this morning;81;61;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;13;58%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;74;A passing shower;82;72;ESE;10;73%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;High clouds, nice;76;63;N;6;77%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;ENE;5;31%;26%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;81;61;Some sun, pleasant;83;61;SW;8;44%;17%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Turning cloudy;87;70;A passing shower;86;68;NNE;8;66%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;57;51;Mostly sunny, nice;59;44;N;5;86%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;48;34;A shower in the p.m.;44;43;S;6;91%;84%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;40;19;Inc. clouds;39;16;WNW;3;61%;62%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;37;Cloudy;46;37;NW;5;68%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Windy this afternoon;91;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;N;11;73%;85%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;46;37;Cooler with rain;41;32;ESE;6;87%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;82;74;A passing shower;83;73;ENE;11;63%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;33;26;Clouds and sun;29;21;SW;4;85%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;80;72;A t-storm around;80;72;NNE;11;79%;60%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;68;61;Low clouds;69;58;NNW;8;70%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Squalls this morning;30;23;Colder;24;6;ENE;7;90%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;42;30;Partly sunny;44;31;NE;4;73%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;46;33;An afternoon shower;48;34;N;6;64%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;54;38;Increasing clouds;53;44;NE;5;28%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;53;Mostly sunny;62;51;SSE;11;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;58;40;A bit of rain;60;42;NE;5;60%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;42;Clouds and sun;52;39;E;9;54%;60%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;39;18;A little p.m. snow;22;1;NNW;21;59%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;58;51;Windy, p.m. showers;60;51;NW;21;59%;95%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;50;A little a.m. rain;56;46;NNW;19;72%;69%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;5;-23;Plenty of sunshine;5;-24;ENE;6;94%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;41;33;A couple of showers;42;41;SE;5;71%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;34;33;Partial sunshine;38;26;NNW;8;75%;62%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;89;63;Sunny and hot;91;63;NNW;4;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few flurries;29;21;Periods of sun;29;18;NNE;4;57%;43%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;7;87%;43%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;70;64;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;N;16;71%;14%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;93;66;Sunny;92;64;WSW;4;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;42;20;A p.m. shower or two;37;24;NE;2;57%;64%;1

