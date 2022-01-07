Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, January 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;88;77;A few showers, humid;89;78;SW;7;82%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;N;3;55%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;61;41;Sunshine;60;44;E;9;69%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;45;Partly sunny;53;47;WSW;10;66%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Downpours;43;35;Occasional rain;42;40;W;15;89%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;3;-3;Flurries, very cold;9;0;NNE;14;72%;50%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;51;34;SSE;6;52%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;Increasingly windy;30;21;SW;19;67%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;97;74;Partly sunny;95;71;ENE;8;55%;10%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;64;53;A couple of showers;62;49;NE;5;74%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;73;62;Showers around;78;64;W;6;63%;83%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;66;45;Sunshine;66;41;NNE;5;59%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;Downpours;89;74;ESE;5;76%;99%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;81;64;Hazy sun;82;64;ESE;5;58%;6%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun, some clouds;93;75;Plenty of sun;92;72;S;4;50%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;52;39;Breezy in the a.m.;57;48;W;11;64%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;21;Partly sunny, mild;48;23;ENE;9;37%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;38;32;A little rain;36;32;WSW;7;79%;99%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;38;34;Showers around;37;29;SSE;7;78%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;70;46;A little p.m. rain;72;51;ESE;6;60%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;72;66;A t-storm in spots;74;66;NNW;13;82%;91%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;32;23;W;5;72%;32%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;41;35;Occasional rain;47;37;WNW;13;74%;100%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of p.m. snow;36;32;A passing shower;37;36;NE;9;76%;96%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Brilliant sunshine;37;19;Mostly cloudy;37;20;SW;3;54%;7%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with some sun;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;ENE;9;47%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds, warm;93;66;Mostly cloudy;85;66;NE;6;40%;23%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;50;31;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;NW;7;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;S;6;46%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;90;68;Sunny and very warm;89;67;ESE;9;51%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny;85;68;ENE;4;57%;28%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;75;A stray shower;87;73;NE;6;73%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;16;9;A little icy mix;32;30;SW;16;71%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Periods of sun;91;72;Afternoon showers;88;75;NE;7;74%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;35;32;Cloudy with a shower;39;33;S;9;74%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;69;Clouds and sunshine;80;70;N;10;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;49;43;Milder with a shower;61;53;S;7;90%;81%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;90;77;High clouds, breezy;92;78;NE;14;67%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;64;57;A shower and t-storm;63;50;S;11;92%;98%;1

Denver, United States;Warmer;59;31;Cooler;41;17;SW;6;59%;17%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;82;64;Hazy sun;83;60;NW;5;63%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;WSW;6;73%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Snow this morning;41;36;A couple of showers;48;36;W;17;83%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;43;32;Partly sunny;46;36;NNE;5;50%;5%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;61;51;Plenty of sunshine;61;50;WNW;10;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;73;60;Mostly cloudy;70;60;ESE;7;89%;35%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm or two;72;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;61;ESE;4;83%;80%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;68;Lots of sun, nice;83;69;E;10;61%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing and cold;18;8;A little snow;27;25;SSE;11;88%;94%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;5;57%;6%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;ENE;6;60%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;More sun than clouds;79;65;Some sun;79;66;ENE;3;67%;34%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny;85;65;SE;7;55%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cool with rain;53;47;Cool with rain;54;43;NE;11;84%;99%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;51;48;A thick cloud cover;55;44;NNE;5;88%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;7;73%;80%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;NNW;7;60%;13%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;76;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;58;N;6;72%;66%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;A bit of a.m. snow;36;25;Rain, snow;43;31;WNW;5;54%;95%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;68;54;Abundant sunshine;69;48;NNE;4;62%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;63;48;Mostly cloudy;65;47;WSW;4;69%;38%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;90;64;Mostly sunny;92;69;NNE;13;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, colder;33;20;More clouds than sun;33;28;SSE;8;54%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;84;74;An afternoon shower;88;76;N;8;57%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SW;5;71%;92%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;80;63;Hazy sun;81;61;NNW;5;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;76;Afternoon showers;91;76;NE;4;77%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;61;39;Afternoon showers;56;41;SSW;8;69%;99%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine and warm;93;78;Partly sunny;91;77;SW;6;68%;32%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;77;68;Partly sunny;74;68;SSE;6;76%;26%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;59;42;Plenty of sun;56;46;NNW;6;77%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;43;35;An afternoon shower;49;37;W;12;91%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;58;50;Clouds breaking;64;47;NNE;5;77%;5%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;77;Clearing;84;77;SSW;6;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;51;24;Increasing clouds;49;33;W;4;80%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;90;81;Nice with some sun;89;80;ENE;10;64%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with t-storms;81;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;NNE;5;84%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;89;75;Showers around;88;73;ESE;4;65%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;79;63;Cooler with clearing;68;58;SSE;12;79%;56%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. thunderstorm;70;43;A t-storm around;69;44;W;5;44%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;80;72;A couple of showers;77;73;ENE;13;72%;98%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;29;21;Turning cloudy;28;26;S;10;63%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;99;76;Sunny and breezy;91;76;ENE;17;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;NE;10;53%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;20;3;Cold;11;10;SSE;3;63%;41%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;25;11;Cold, an a.m. flurry;23;19;S;6;70%;47%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;68;Rain and drizzle;80;69;N;5;75%;61%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;81;53;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;NE;13;53%;7%;10

New York, United States;Morning snow;35;20;Sunny, but cold;30;27;SSW;7;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;49;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;7;71%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds breaking;10;-4;An afternoon flurry;27;25;S;14;88%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;45;34;Sunshine;49;33;SSE;5;60%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow;24;23;P.M. snow showers;28;24;NNE;4;68%;74%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;14;-3;Cold;13;12;SE;6;58%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;87;76;High clouds;87;76;ENE;4;69%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A passing shower;89;75;NNW;8;66%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;74;An afternoon shower;87;74;ENE;6;66%;69%;8

Paris, France;A couple of showers;44;38;Periods of rain;51;39;W;10;64%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;Increasingly windy;86;61;S;16;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;Turning sunny, nice;89;74;SW;5;57%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;A t-storm or two;85;74;NNW;17;87%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;63;Mostly sunny;91;65;ESE;6;49%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;33;31;Mostly sunny;39;29;S;6;57%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;32;13;Snow showers;36;3;N;3;92%;76%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;51;A shower in the p.m.;68;51;S;8;67%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;N;6;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;78;A morning shower;88;76;E;8;63%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;36;34;Breezy in the a.m.;43;34;NE;20;56%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;32;27;Periods of snow;31;28;S;10;82%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;77;73;A p.m. t-storm;78;72;NE;5;78%;94%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds;63;47;Partly sunny;68;47;SE;4;51%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;55;32;Partly sunny, cool;51;29;NNE;7;69%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with some sun;14;2;Cloudy, quite cold;18;16;ESE;4;79%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;54;45;Partly sunny;54;43;ENE;6;78%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;78;61;A passing shower;82;63;ENE;11;53%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;74;A shower in places;83;74;E;12;73%;96%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;73;62;Partly sunny;74;63;N;6;81%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;73;50;Mostly sunny;72;50;ENE;4;43%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;91;61;Breezy in the p.m.;83;61;SW;8;43%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;91;70;An afternoon shower;86;71;N;10;71%;91%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;58;34;Increasing clouds;55;42;NNW;5;76%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;45;35;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;S;8;77%;41%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;41;22;Clouds and sun;40;22;S;5;64%;28%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;50;39;Cloudy;48;41;NW;6;50%;26%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;77;Afternoon showers;89;77;NNE;10;73%;96%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and colder;39;34;A couple of showers;43;35;SE;8;87%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;84;75;Sunshine, a shower;83;74;ENE;13;67%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Chilly with snow;28;26;Snow showers;34;27;NE;4;92%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Winds subsiding;80;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;71;S;9;80%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;64;60;A shower or two;65;61;ENE;8;68%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;25;12;Intermittent snow;29;26;S;9;81%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A morning shower;44;29;Sunshine;44;33;ESE;5;79%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;59;47;Partly sunny, mild;55;35;E;8;52%;32%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;51;37;Clearing;52;38;E;5;24%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;69;54;Mostly sunny;66;58;NE;4;76%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A touch of rain;65;46;Periods of rain;61;44;E;5;63%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;45;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;30;NNE;7;61%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;23;14;Not as cold;32;30;SSW;11;64%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with rain;53;50;Afternoon showers;56;52;WNW;22;73%;100%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;57;46;Breezy;55;49;NW;20;74%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;14;-17;Mostly sunny;12;-22;NNW;6;86%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;44;26;Bit of rain, snow;36;34;ESE;5;73%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;S;5;54%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very warm;90;66;Sunny and very warm;89;63;NNE;4;49%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;29;25;More clouds than sun;29;23;S;11;51%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;34;22;More clouds than sun;32;23;SSW;9;73%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;61;57;Warmer;71;63;N;13;59%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;94;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;WSW;5;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;41;24;Mostly sunny;40;19;NE;2;46%;2%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather