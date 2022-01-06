Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, January 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;78;Humid;89;76;SSW;7;79%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;NNW;4;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;59;44;Clearing;59;41;NE;8;75%;15%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A few showers;53;44;Partly sunny;53;44;WSW;8;54%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, mist;43;36;A couple of showers;42;35;WNW;14;79%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;0;-6;Very cold;4;-2;NNE;4;80%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;54;29;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;E;8;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;10;1;Low clouds;29;26;SSW;10;66%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;8;48%;30%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;64;52;A couple of showers;63;51;E;6;78%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;73;62;Mainly cloudy;74;62;NNW;9;65%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;Partly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;61%;4%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;A t-storm around;91;73;SE;5;68%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;82;63;Partly sunny;82;66;ESE;6;58%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;94;75;Sun, some clouds;91;73;S;4;52%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;52;35;Variable cloudiness;52;41;WNW;7;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;19;Partly sunny, mild;43;21;NNW;5;59%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A touch of rain;40;29;Variable clouds;40;32;ENE;4;61%;51%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;38;30;Snow to rain;38;31;SW;9;71%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;71;48;Rather cloudy;69;45;SE;6;53%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;81;67;A t-storm in spots;75;66;NNW;13;81%;91%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;43;25;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSE;6;67%;49%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy, mist;41;36;A couple of showers;43;34;WNW;10;69%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;58;38;Cooler;42;32;ENE;9;57%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;42;24;Mostly sunny;37;20;SE;4;54%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;Partly sunny;84;69;ESE;8;55%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;89;66;Mostly cloudy;85;66;NNE;6;37%;36%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;51;28;Sunshine;50;27;NW;6;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;68;51;Hazy sun;68;51;NNW;5;60%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;Mostly sunny;85;67;SE;14;54%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;85;64;Partial sunshine;86;67;E;3;52%;5%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;87;74;ENE;6;76%;29%;4

Chicago, United States;Afternoon flurries;18;5;Frigid;16;11;S;8;68%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;92;73;Periods of sun;88;76;SSE;8;70%;58%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;33;30;Snow to rain;38;34;SW;10;87%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Not as warm;81;69;Some sun, less humid;81;69;N;11;48%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Breezy;41;24;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;7;54%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;91;78;A t-storm around;93;79;NE;14;66%;59%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;66;52;An afternoon shower;67;56;SE;9;89%;92%;1

Denver, United States;Colder with flurries;26;21;Hazy sun and milder;53;32;S;8;40%;6%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;61;Hazy sunshine;82;60;NW;5;62%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;WSW;5;80%;91%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;48;34;A couple of showers;41;39;SW;14;82%;98%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;36;Rain and drizzle;48;42;NNW;5;42%;64%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;59;53;ENE;6;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;73;61;Showers around;73;62;SE;8;85%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;72;62;NE;6;87%;82%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;63;Mostly sunny;83;68;E;7;66%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little a.m. snow;19;14;Periods of sun, cold;19;7;NW;11;80%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;76;Mostly sunny;91;74;ESE;4;62%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;75;59;Sunny and nice;71;57;E;8;62%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;80;67;A shower in the p.m.;79;65;N;4;68%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;81;65;Sunshine;82;65;SE;7;56%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;Cool with rain;54;50;ENE;7;89%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;61;53;A morning shower;54;48;ENE;7;88%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;8;75%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;84;71;Hazy sun;85;75;WNW;5;61%;29%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;72;60;A strong t-storm;74;60;E;6;76%;89%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Low clouds;41;23;Cloudy with rain;45;35;NNW;4;66%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, a shower;67;58;Mostly sunny;69;51;ENE;8;63%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A brief shower;64;50;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SSE;3;73%;33%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;86;59;Mostly sunny;89;65;NNE;10;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;41;32;Mostly sunny;33;24;WSW;10;57%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;90;76;A shower or two;87;75;NNE;9;59%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and warm;92;74;Clearing and warm;93;75;SW;4;60%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;77;60;Hazy sun;80;61;NNW;5;61%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;ESE;3;71%;84%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon rain;57;39;Afternoon rain;57;39;SW;8;68%;90%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy and less humid;97;77;Hazy sun;91;79;SSW;6;70%;9%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;75;67;Nice with some sun;73;67;SSE;6;76%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;57;51;Partly sunny;58;42;NE;9;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;45;38;Showers around;42;36;WSW;10;77%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;71;48;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;72%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;91;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SW;6;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;47;27;Mostly sunny;52;25;NNE;5;73%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;90;81;Clouds and sun, nice;90;81;NE;9;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;91;76;A thunderstorm;84;75;N;5;84%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;E;5;60%;17%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm or two;84;66;Downpours;82;63;SSW;14;70%;100%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;46;A p.m. t-storm;71;44;SW;5;55%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;78;67;A shower or two;79;72;ENE;6;72%;91%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;34;12;Increasing clouds;28;22;WSW;12;58%;22%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;100;77;High clouds, breezy;91;76;ENE;16;60%;3%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;ENE;10;55%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow;27;14;A little snow;20;3;W;4;75%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;33;24;A bit of a.m. snow;25;14;W;11;90%;60%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;70;Hazy sunshine;83;71;W;6;67%;69%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;80;53;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;NE;12;60%;44%;9

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;39;30;Windy, morning snow;35;22;WNW;20;56%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;66;49;E;6;74%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;8;-1;Low clouds breaking;11;5;SE;5;79%;31%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;43;31;Sun and some clouds;47;33;SW;8;44%;40%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and cold;18;3;Periods of snow;29;26;N;7;81%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;25;10;Mostly cloudy;14;-3;WNW;11;67%;28%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;75;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;SSE;4;69%;88%;9

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;88;74;A passing shower;89;73;NNW;8;68%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;82;74;A little p.m. rain;87;73;NE;7;70%;73%;8

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;42;38;A couple of showers;46;39;NW;10;57%;97%;2

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;95;67;Very hot;97;74;ESE;13;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;SSW;5;63%;31%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this morning;88;75;Showers;88;74;NNW;12;74%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;64;Mostly sunny;92;63;ESE;6;51%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;35;25;Snow to rain;37;31;SW;7;58%;95%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;31;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;3;ESE;1;40%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;52;Periods of rain;66;52;ESE;8;71%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A.M. rain, clearing;61;43;Mostly sunny;63;41;ENE;5;77%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ENE;8;68%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;42;36;A little snow;38;35;E;15;70%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;31;25;Periods of sun;32;27;S;9;72%;52%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;84;74;A t-storm or two;77;73;WNW;6;85%;98%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;63;44;Partly sunny;61;44;ESE;3;53%;0%;2

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;53;38;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;7;71%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow this morning;30;7;Colder with snow;12;6;W;7;76%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;56;48;A little a.m. rain;55;45;NW;8;89%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;82;61;Periods of sun, nice;82;62;ENE;11;56%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray a.m. shower;82;73;An afternoon shower;84;74;ESE;9;72%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;73;63;Partly sunny, humid;73;62;WSW;5;86%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;71;51;Increasing clouds;72;50;NE;5;51%;11%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;83;59;Sunny and nice;86;62;SW;7;40%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;89;70;A passing shower;87;70;N;8;69%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;54;40;Plenty of sun;59;34;ENE;5;78%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Breezy with rain;49;46;A couple of showers;47;36;SW;19;85%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;Mostly sunny;35;17;W;3;39%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;48;41;Partly sunny;48;39;NE;8;55%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;8;76%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;59;33;Cooler;43;36;SE;6;82%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;82;75;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;E;12;71%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, colder;23;17;Chilly with snow;28;26;ESE;4;67%;98%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;81;71;Humid;79;71;NNE;15;77%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;63;57;A morning shower;63;61;ENE;10;75%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;27;24;Partly sunny, cold;25;9;SSW;10;75%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;43;31;Decreasing clouds;42;32;NNE;6;85%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;52;37;Partly sunny, mild;56;39;NW;9;47%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;49;37;Hazy sunshine;48;38;NNW;5;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;55;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;S;5;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, mild;77;47;A touch of rain;66;46;SSE;5;54%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little snow, cold;39;31;Sunshine;45;33;NNW;10;54%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Squalls in the p.m.;30;18;Sun and some clouds;23;14;WNW;16;59%;26%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;50;Cooler with rain;54;51;W;12;74%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;55;43;Some sun, a shower;57;47;WNW;13;72%;66%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;16;-17;Mostly sunny;16;-19;E;5;77%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow, then rain;38;34;Rain and drizzle;37;26;NE;7;76%;68%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;42;26;Mostly sunny;37;26;S;4;64%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;91;66;Very warm;90;62;N;4;47%;3%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;33;24;Increasing clouds;31;24;SW;10;56%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;33;22;Thickening clouds;34;23;SSW;10;70%;9%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;59;52;Breezy;62;55;SSE;19;72%;57%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;93;72;Mostly sunny;92;64;WNW;5;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;42;23;Partial sunshine;37;21;NE;2;49%;1%;2

