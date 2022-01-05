Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A downpour;88;78;Showers around;90;78;SSW;6;78%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;69;57;Partly sunny, windy;73;58;NNW;20;53%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;55;42;Clouds and sunshine;58;43;ENE;4;83%;18%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;58;46;A p.m. shower or two;53;42;W;6;63%;69%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers, some heavy;46;35;Mostly cloudy, mist;43;36;SSW;8;82%;92%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;1;-7;Very cold;0;-5;NNE;3;82%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. shower or two;50;38;Mostly sunny;50;32;ESE;5;57%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;7;-1;Cloudy;16;5;S;8;67%;35%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy in the p.m.;95;72;Clouds and sun;93;72;SSE;10;47%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;47;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSE;6;81%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;73;66;Clearing;78;65;SE;11;64%;61%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;NW;11;57%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SE;6;72%;87%;6

Bangalore, India;Some sun;81;64;Variable cloudiness;82;63;E;5;57%;5%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;94;74;Partly sunny;92;71;S;4;53%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;55;36;Mostly sunny;52;36;NNW;10;55%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;21;Partly sunny, mild;41;19;ESE;5;40%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;61;36;A touch of rain;43;31;W;7;74%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;Mostly sunny;37;29;SSW;7;65%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds limiting sun;69;51;Rain and drizzle;67;49;SE;6;69%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;84;66;A t-storm in spots;78;67;NNW;10;77%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with rain;45;35;Rain and snow shower;43;24;NW;14;65%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;42;36;Mainly cloudy, mist;40;36;SSW;7;79%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;60;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;39;W;7;81%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;47;35;Decreasing clouds;46;23;WNW;9;48%;17%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;E;9;47%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;65;Nice with some sun;83;66;NE;6;40%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;48;32;A morning shower;51;29;NNW;8;48%;40%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;67;52;Cloudy;67;51;NW;4;63%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Hazy sun;72;62;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;SE;12;61%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;84;63;Mostly sunny;85;64;SE;3;42%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;83;69;Sunny;87;74;NE;6;76%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy;21;14;Brisk and very cold;19;6;WNW;17;64%;43%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;87;71;Mostly cloudy;90;76;ESE;9;69%;66%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers of rain/snow;37;28;Mostly sunny;34;28;SSW;5;67%;40%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny;82;69;NNE;10;49%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;64;36;Breezy in the a.m.;42;25;NNE;13;45%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;91;78;A shower or two;93;79;NE;12;65%;69%;6

Delhi, India;Occasional a.m. rain;59;51;A passing shower;64;55;SE;7;91%;93%;2

Denver, United States;Rain/snow showers;41;2;Colder;30;24;SSW;6;79%;22%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;79;59;Hazy sunshine;79;58;NW;5;66%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;A heavy thunderstorm;86;76;SSW;6;78%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;41;31;A little a.m. rain;46;34;WSW;15;84%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;53;32;Cloudy and mild;52;43;NW;5;40%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;61;51;A little a.m. rain;60;50;WNW;11;70%;57%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;73;61;Rain and drizzle;73;64;SSE;6;90%;75%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;62;ENE;5;83%;94%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;82;64;NE;5;63%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;31;22;Colder;24;14;WNW;13;81%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;90;75;A t-shower in spots;90;75;SE;5;63%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;74;62;Nice with sunshine;75;60;ENE;9;63%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;79;67;A shower in the p.m.;80;66;NNE;3;69%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;82;58;Hazy sunshine;82;61;SE;6;51%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cool with rain;53;44;A shower in the p.m.;58;47;NNE;5;84%;96%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;59;53;Mild with some sun;62;50;SW;11;70%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSW;8;77%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;86;69;Mostly sunny;87;74;S;7;50%;14%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;80;60;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NNE;7;66%;98%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little a.m. snow;38;19;Low clouds;43;30;NW;6;51%;62%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;73;58;A passing shower;71;57;SE;6;67%;98%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;63;48;Mostly cloudy;63;47;W;4;73%;21%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;83;59;Mostly sunny;86;60;N;9;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;47;39;Showers of rain/snow;40;31;WSW;7;77%;89%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;Partly sunny;88;76;NNE;8;54%;33%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;High clouds;92;74;SW;4;60%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;74;59;Hazy sun;78;59;NNW;4;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NW;3;70%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;61;40;Afternoon rain;55;38;ESE;9;68%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and very warm;94;75;Warm with some sun;92;77;SSW;5;66%;4%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;74;67;Inc. clouds;73;67;S;7;77%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;58;48;Inc. clouds;58;50;NNW;7;67%;21%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine;44;29;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;37;WSW;9;83%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;67;51;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;ESE;4;53%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;84;76;Cloudy;85;78;S;6;76%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;48;32;Mostly sunny;48;28;NE;3;72%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;89;82;A t-storm around;90;82;NE;12;63%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;90;77;Showers, mainly late;86;76;SE;5;80%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Decreasing clouds;87;72;E;5;64%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;63;A couple of t-storms;74;66;N;9;77%;100%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;77;46;An afternoon shower;75;46;WNW;5;37%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;77;66;Periods of sun;78;67;W;7;68%;16%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;38;27;Rain/snow showers;34;21;WNW;12;77%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;99;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;76;ENE;15;64%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;ENE;10;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, a flurry;34;24;A little p.m. snow;27;14;WSW;6;75%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Periods of snow;24;23;A little snow;33;25;SW;6;86%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;88;75;Hazy sun;84;71;NNW;6;65%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;54;A stray t-shower;80;59;NNE;12;59%;91%;11

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;46;36;Turning out cloudy;38;32;N;9;36%;82%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;65;47;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;5;80%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;21;-1;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;S;7;75%;4%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;44;33;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;SE;4;62%;60%;2

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;27;20;Cold with sunshine;23;9;N;4;66%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;37;20;A bit of p.m. snow;23;10;WNW;11;74%;81%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-shower in spots;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;76;SE;3;70%;69%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;88;73;A shower in spots;89;74;NNW;8;66%;61%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;74;A little p.m. rain;83;74;ENE;6;78%;89%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;42;35;Inc. clouds;43;37;SSW;5;56%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;97;63;Breezy in the p.m.;89;69;SE;12;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;89;75;Sunny and nice;89;75;SSW;5;61%;19%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A few p.m. showers;88;72;A little a.m. rain;89;75;N;13;80%;87%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;91;63;Partly sunny;90;64;SE;6;53%;14%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy, a.m. showers;39;34;Rain and snow shower;37;25;SW;9;56%;47%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;38;11;Sunny and colder;29;-5;E;4;52%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;Periods of rain;66;52;NNE;8;78%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;61;43;A.M. rain, clearing;61;42;SE;8;81%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;77;A morning shower;88;76;NE;8;63%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, rain mixing in;41;39;Very windy;42;36;SSE;33;76%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;37;33;A little snow;33;25;WNW;13;80%;93%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;87;75;A downpour;84;74;WNW;7;81%;100%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;Plenty of sun;63;43;N;6;61%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy, p.m. rain;61;47;A couple of showers;53;37;NNE;6;68%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;36;21;A bit of a.m. snow;30;15;WNW;6;74%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Overcast;56;51;Decreasing clouds;56;48;W;6;89%;30%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;ENE;10;59%;14%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;73;A passing shower;83;73;E;10;71%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and delightful;74;61;Mostly sunny;73;62;SW;6;81%;43%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;70;49;Clouds and sun;71;49;ENE;5;58%;17%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;SW;8;45%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;86;70;A shower in the p.m.;85;70;NNE;7;71%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;53;40;A thick cloud cover;55;39;NNW;6;83%;19%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain/snow showers;37;34;Milder with rain;48;45;SSW;9;84%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;37;15;WNW;5;34%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;52;43;Mostly cloudy;46;41;WNW;10;52%;9%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNW;7;75%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;54;34;Variable cloudiness;56;36;WNW;6;67%;27%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;82;73;A couple of showers;83;75;E;8;68%;98%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Morning snow showers;33;20;Mostly sunny, colder;24;15;WNW;7;67%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;75;71;A couple of showers;80;73;NE;14;74%;95%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;71;60;Mostly cloudy;65;60;ENE;10;76%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, rain mixing in;33;27;A little snow;30;22;W;10;69%;96%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Rain and drizzle;45;35;WNW;5;92%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;52;34;Mostly sunny, mild;51;33;NNW;5;52%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;50;31;Plenty of sunshine;48;35;NNE;5;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;66;52;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SSE;4;70%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and mild;76;43;Mild with rain;68;47;ENE;7;63%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;44;31;Cold with a shower;39;30;N;8;68%;57%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy;41;23;Colder with flurries;30;18;NNW;17;66%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Clouds and sun;64;51;W;10;51%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;69;48;Cooler;55;44;WSW;10;73%;30%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;12;-18;Mostly cloudy;13;-16;E;7;68%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow;34;29;A little icy mix;38;34;SSE;5;100%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cooler, morning rain;45;37;Showers of rain/snow;43;26;NW;10;41%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;88;66;Sunny and very warm;91;62;ENE;4;49%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;35;32;A little snow;34;23;WNW;10;70%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;41;32;Rain and snow shower;35;23;WNW;14;89%;55%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;55;Rather cloudy, windy;63;55;SSE;21;80%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;92;71;Plenty of sun;91;64;WNW;5;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;40;22;Abundant sunshine;37;17;NE;2;45%;1%;2

_____

