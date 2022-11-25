Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 25, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;13;73%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;NW;9;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Showers around;14;7;SSW;9;73%;68%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;20;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;WSW;11;58%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partial sunshine;11;6;Variable clouds;11;5;S;15;92%;29%;1

Anchorage, United States;Low clouds;-3;-13;Sunny and colder;-8;-17;E;4;64%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;21;7;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;ESE;10;47%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow tapering off;-7;-21;Bitterly cold;-18;-25;E;15;47%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, hot;35;20;Sunny and hot;35;21;SE;11;44%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;17;10;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NNE;11;59%;17%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;19;14;A morning shower;20;15;NW;16;60%;54%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of showers;22;10;Sunny and nice;23;8;SW;15;64%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thundershower;32;22;A t-storm in spots;33;21;S;9;66%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;18;Mostly cloudy;28;19;ESE;11;64%;40%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Humid with showers;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;10;73%;73%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;18;8;Partly sunny;17;7;ENE;12;57%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;SSE;12;22%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;9;2;Periods of sun;7;2;NW;6;83%;42%;2

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;7;4;A couple of showers;7;2;WSW;11;94%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;19;7;Showers;18;7;S;7;82%;98%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NW;9;77%;69%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;11;5;A couple of showers;8;3;NW;13;80%;86%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;10;3;Variable cloudiness;9;4;S;13;88%;22%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;Partly sunny;7;-2;NE;5;72%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;9;3;Partly sunny;6;2;N;7;89%;35%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Mostly sunny and hot;32;21;E;16;58%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;17;A bit of rain;30;18;NNW;10;48%;88%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;18;8;Sunshine;14;2;NW;10;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly cloudy;22;12;NNE;11;49%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;21;12;Increasingly windy;22;12;SE;37;58%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;E;5;66%;86%;3

Chennai, India;A morning shower;31;23;A couple of showers;29;24;E;9;77%;88%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;12;3;High clouds;13;6;SSW;21;43%;76%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;31;23;Very warm;31;23;NE;10;70%;49%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;8;3;A couple of showers;7;4;SSW;9;89%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;28;25;Breezy in the a.m.;30;24;N;19;55%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;15;12;Morning rain, cloudy;14;8;WSW;17;84%;76%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;ESE;16;76%;62%;3

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;26;12;Warm with sunshine;31;13;WNW;9;37%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warmer;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;-2;NNE;10;36%;29%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NNW;8;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;8;72%;73%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Turning out cloudy;11;8;Rain ending, breezy;14;4;SW;31;81%;95%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;20;2;Clearing and mild;17;2;NNE;11;35%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;E;25;59%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;24;21;A t-shower in spots;26;22;SE;10;78%;75%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;ESE;15;59%;57%;14

Havana, Cuba;High clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SE;15;65%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-1;ESE;14;86%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid, p.m. showers;31;24;Humid with a t-storm;31;23;SSE;8;81%;88%;2

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;27;24;Low clouds and humid;26;23;E;10;78%;74%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;27;20;Inc. clouds;27;18;NNE;16;51%;19%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouding up;30;19;Hazy sunshine;31;17;ENE;10;42%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;32;10;Hot with hazy sun;33;9;NE;8;35%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;10;8;Partly sunny;9;7;NE;18;74%;27%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;14;64%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;N;19;58%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;27;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;SE;16;76%;87%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;21;1;Sunny and mild;21;1;W;8;23%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;19;WNW;10;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, warm;24;11;Hazy sun and warmer;31;11;SSW;7;31%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;NNW;15;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;2;2;Snow and rain;2;-1;WNW;11;86%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;26;Very warm;31;26;NNE;17;63%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain and drizzle;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;W;11;66%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NW;10;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;N;8;76%;92%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;11;3;Partly sunny;11;3;NE;14;42%;27%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;SW;13;75%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;23;17;Low clouds breaking;22;17;SSE;13;74%;37%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;16;9;Periods of sun;20;11;WSW;10;69%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;6;Mostly cloudy;12;12;S;15;80%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;ESE;9;43%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;26;A morning t-storm;28;26;NW;13;78%;77%;4

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;15;3;Partly sunny;17;5;SSE;5;53%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunshine, very warm;31;27;SW;10;66%;21%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;WNW;8;73%;95%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, very warm;32;24;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;24;ESE;8;65%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;A shower in the p.m.;28;16;SSW;28;43%;81%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Mostly cloudy;24;9;SW;6;39%;6%;6

Miami, United States;A morning shower;30;22;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;12;74%;50%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;1;-1;A little snow;-1;-3;NE;8;92%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm with sunshine;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;ESE;17;51%;30%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and cooler;24;18;Sunshine and warmer;29;17;NE;15;63%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;Sun and some clouds;7;3;WSW;13;68%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold;-6;-9;Cold with low clouds;-4;-5;ENE;15;72%;36%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;33;23;NNE;11;58%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;26;13;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;13;ENE;18;54%;56%;11

New York, United States;A couple of showers;12;3;Sunny and breezy;13;7;WSW;23;44%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of t-storms;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;9;NE;11;53%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-17;-30;Cloudy and frigid;-29;-31;NNW;15;59%;31%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;18;10;Clouds and sun, nice;18;5;NNW;9;71%;17%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;2;1;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;NNE;8;92%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;4;-3;Sunny and milder;8;0;SW;19;71%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;20;73%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ESE;10;74%;86%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, showers;31;25;A shower and t-storm;32;25;ENE;9;76%;88%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;11;5;Low clouds and fog;9;6;SSE;11;85%;13%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;23;12;Windy in the p.m.;25;13;SSE;27;51%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;9;71%;68%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;35;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;NNE;17;66%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;SSE;9;53%;33%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;6;2;A shower or two;7;-2;WSW;11;81%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief p.m. showers;15;1;Sunny and cooler;5;-5;NNW;16;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;8;Periods of rain;18;8;NNE;8;72%;96%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;E;9;62%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;A passing shower;31;27;ENE;15;63%;91%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;7;4;A.M. showers, cloudy;6;4;N;12;78%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;A little snow;-2;-3;E;8;86%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;NNW;14;70%;77%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;27;16;Sunny;28;17;SSE;11;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;16;10;A little a.m. rain;15;4;NNE;17;70%;63%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-2;-8;Cloudy;-2;-6;ESE;15;51%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;7;Turning sunny;17;7;WSW;10;62%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;22;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;18;NNW;10;83%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;E;17;71%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;30;19;Brief a.m. showers;28;19;SSW;9;81%;88%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;5;Mostly sunny;25;5;ENE;10;33%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;SSW;12;31%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;NNE;10;75%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;15;8;Periods of sun, nice;18;10;ESE;12;56%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;3;Low clouds and fog;9;3;SSW;14;88%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;14;8;Sunny and cooler;9;-2;NW;12;39%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;20;14;Mild with some sun;20;15;ESE;15;70%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;77%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;NNE;5;61%;19%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;E;19;67%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;3;1;Low clouds;3;0;NNW;6;92%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;25;16;Nice with some sun;24;17;NNE;24;57%;28%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, a p.m. shower;24;20;A couple of showers;24;21;E;11;77%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;0;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-1;ESE;13;75%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and cooler;17;5;Partly sunny;14;4;SE;7;64%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some brightening;16;9;Brief p.m. showers;12;8;NW;8;71%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;Partly sunny;17;8;N;10;42%;26%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;21;8;SSW;21;59%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;18;8;Cloudy;18;8;ENE;4;46%;10%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;16;9;A.M. rain, clearing;19;8;NNW;11;78%;87%;2

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;8;2;Breezy in the p.m.;10;4;SW;24;66%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Thickening clouds;24;17;Afternoon showers;23;13;WNW;25;65%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;23;13;Cooler with a shower;17;10;NNW;25;74%;95%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-16;-24;Not as cold;-7;-16;NNW;20;41%;62%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of rain;9;3;Heavy showers;8;3;SW;12;76%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;9;3;A couple of showers;7;-1;WNW;16;77%;87%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;32;22;A morning shower;26;22;NNW;7;78%;79%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-1;A little snow;-1;-4;NNW;8;91%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;0;-1;Cloudy and chilly;0;-1;NW;6;88%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;14;Increasingly windy;19;13;NW;37;64%;34%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;24;Humid, a.m. showers;28;24;SE;8;84%;100%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;14;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;3;SW;3;79%;96%;1

