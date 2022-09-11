Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;27;23;Low clouds;27;23;SSW;16;86%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;37;29;Some sun;39;29;NNW;9;54%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;22;W;22;41%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, warm;31;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;27;SSW;12;36%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;22;14;Clouds and sun, warm;23;17;S;15;67%;37%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;10;A couple of showers;13;9;ESE;14;88%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;ESE;16;19%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain tapering off;14;4;Periods of sun;14;1;SSE;13;59%;16%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;S;12;50%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;NNE;15;52%;26%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;15;13;Windy, a.m. showers;17;13;W;29;77%;93%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Sunny and very warm;44;26;NW;14;15%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;S;10;61%;17%;13

Bangalore, India;A little rain;27;20;Breezy;27;19;WSW;25;68%;36%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;10;74%;90%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;28;22;Humid;29;23;ENE;12;76%;8%;5

Beijing, China;Very warm;30;20;Very warm and humid;30;20;S;9;61%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray thunderstorm;23;14;Partly sunny;23;13;NW;15;57%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;19;10;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;8;72%;33%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;8;A shower;19;10;ESE;10;69%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;17;Mostly cloudy;32;17;NE;14;23%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershowers;20;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;NNE;17;60%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;22;12;Periods of sun, warm;24;16;SSW;9;64%;27%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;ENE;9;52%;17%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;12;Periods of sun, nice;23;10;NNW;16;53%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;ENE;9;63%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Clouds and sun;31;20;NE;11;35%;21%;13

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;28;22;Cloudy and humid;27;23;NNE;13;76%;44%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;24;Sunny;34;25;NNW;13;46%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;14;10;Decreasing clouds;15;11;SSE;21;52%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;30;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;21;SE;6;62%;48%;8

Chennai, India;Cloudy and breezy;34;27;High clouds;35;27;SSW;21;66%;18%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;23;13;A couple of showers;19;15;WNW;15;75%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;SSW;15;73%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;18;11;Partly sunny;19;14;S;11;76%;81%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;SSE;5;85%;66%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Nice with some sun;30;18;SSE;9;43%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;13;61%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;E;15;63%;54%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;12;Sunny and warmer;31;14;SW;9;16%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A shower and t-storm;28;26;ESE;16;82%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;Very warm;37;21;Sunny;34;21;SSE;11;56%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Tropical rainstorm;18;15;A shower;19;9;N;13;87%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;NNE;11;20%;3%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;W;8;73%;89%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;9;76%;97%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;30;13;Sunny and very warm;30;13;E;10;25%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;32;22;E;12;71%;46%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;16;9;S;10;67%;3%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;E;8;76%;83%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;26;Hot with sunshine;34;26;WNW;10;62%;11%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;21;59%;20%;10

Hyderabad, India;Showers, some heavy;25;23;A morning shower;28;23;WSW;20;78%;74%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;23;Strong a.m. t-storms;30;23;N;16;64%;66%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;17;ENE;19;71%;61%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;13;75%;73%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;35;31;Partly sunny;35;32;NNW;14;63%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;Increasing clouds;28;10;NE;9;12%;13%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;N;10;36%;29%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;36;28;Hazy and hot;36;27;W;15;62%;23%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ESE;8;76%;90%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy;38;28;Partly sunny;38;27;ESE;21;36%;43%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with rain;17;11;Cool with rain;14;11;NNW;10;92%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;13;69%;88%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Decreasing clouds;32;22;WSW;13;49%;42%;12

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A shower and t-storm;28;26;S;14;87%;100%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;29;25;Some brightening;32;24;N;7;67%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunlit and pleasant;18;-1;Partly sunny;17;1;ESE;13;34%;33%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A thick cloud cover;28;24;Morning showers;28;25;SW;19;79%;100%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;16;15;Low clouds breaking;16;14;SSE;14;81%;9%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;26;20;Stormy;23;20;S;18;82%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;23;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;17;SSE;11;64%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A t-storm around;30;22;Partly sunny;27;21;SSW;12;67%;27%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Partly sunny;26;21;SW;9;76%;23%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;SW;9;29%;90%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;W;19;70%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;33;25;WNW;8;66%;33%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;WNW;19;73%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A little p.m. rain;17;7;A morning shower;13;4;SSW;19;67%;91%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;23;13;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NNE;12;56%;84%;8

Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;11;68%;80%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain at times;12;8;A morning shower;13;8;NNE;16;86%;55%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;SSW;21;62%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;16;6;Decreasing clouds;16;8;E;11;69%;3%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;27;18;Becoming cloudy;26;18;ESE;2;67%;84%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;16;7;Cloudy;13;7;E;16;76%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Overcast and humid;31;26;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;S;13;91%;99%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;A morning shower;25;13;E;10;60%;64%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;24;21;A t-storm around;27;22;SSE;10;79%;99%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;WNW;15;49%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;20;7;A little p.m. rain;10;2;N;17;88%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;ENE;8;58%;15%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;9;Periods of sun;16;12;SSE;11;82%;98%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;26;15;A little p.m. rain;25;17;E;8;76%;96%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;24;Breezy in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;28;71%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;9;85%;89%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;ENE;8;74%;84%;13

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Very warm;27;19;ESE;11;59%;16%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;N;20;61%;98%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;S;8;77%;87%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;15;77%;58%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;8;57%;57%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-shower;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;11;S;8;64%;28%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with some sun;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;NNW;8;65%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;9;A little p.m. rain;22;10;E;15;49%;66%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;28;20;Some brightening;26;20;SSW;11;77%;17%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SSE;17;65%;8%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning sunny;12;7;Low clouds;12;8;SSW;16;69%;17%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;14;8;ESE;9;77%;22%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;22;18;Warmer;26;18;ENE;16;65%;43%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;SE;11;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;16;NW;10;60%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;SSE;9;75%;3%;3

San Francisco, United States;Considerable clouds;23;16;Nice with some sun;22;16;WSW;21;62%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;SE;9;76%;92%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;15;78%;50%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;19;A thunderstorm;25;18;WSW;7;94%;89%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;26;17;Increasing clouds;27;19;E;16;22%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;14;4;Clouds and sun, cool;17;5;SW;8;58%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Turning cloudy;31;24;NE;7;74%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Stormy;24;18;SSE;16;80%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;26;15;Partly sunny;24;13;SSW;10;66%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Humid, a p.m. shower;26;19;High clouds, humid;28;20;WNW;7;70%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;24;Heavy afternoon rain;28;23;NE;15;81%;90%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Thunderstorms;31;26;SSE;4;73%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;12;Some sun, pleasant;21;10;W;17;61%;10%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;E;15;69%;57%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;18;9;S;9;70%;57%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Increasing clouds;20;11;SW;19;50%;66%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;W;10;81%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;7;S;11;71%;3%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;N;13;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;ENE;11;59%;26%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;SSE;12;24%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;W;14;58%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;E;10;44%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Clouds and sun;29;23;NE;19;70%;2%;6

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;23;19;Humid with rain;22;16;SSW;18;91%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;32;26;Sunny and nice;32;24;E;10;56%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SE;11;50%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;ESE;20;56%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;27;14;Sunny and warm;23;13;ESE;9;58%;24%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thundershowers;20;13;Mostly sunny;22;11;WSW;13;57%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm around;32;24;W;7;68%;97%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;12;9;A morning shower;13;8;NNE;15;83%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little rain;13;10;Periods of sun;16;8;ENE;18;79%;33%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;11;Cloudy;15;12;NW;4;83%;73%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;30;24;A downpour;30;24;S;8;80%;84%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Sunny and nice;28;17;NE;6;39%;2%;6

