Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Low clouds;28;23;SW;18;86%;71%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy, low humidity;39;32;Sunny and very warm;42;32;N;12;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;36;24;Sunny and breezy;35;24;W;25;45%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunny and delightful;29;23;ENE;16;48%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;22;14;Mostly cloudy;24;17;ENE;12;67%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Rain and drizzle;16;12;NNE;12;92%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;32;17;Sunny and nice;30;17;SSE;11;14%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;A morning shower;19;8;NE;17;67%;62%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;E;12;58%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;31;23;E;13;51%;34%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;18;12;Partly sunny;16;11;N;16;68%;73%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;27;Breezy in the p.m.;43;27;WNW;20;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;10;66%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;21;A t-storm around;28;20;W;20;74%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;32;27;A couple of t-storms;32;25;WSW;13;76%;90%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;SSE;16;70%;32%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Partly sunny and hot;32;20;NE;15;51%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A shower and t-storm;24;16;WNW;11;77%;93%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;24;15;Partly sunny;23;15;SE;9;61%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;Remaining cloudy;18;8;ESE;12;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;25;12;Sunny and nice;25;13;E;18;50%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;22;16;Rain and drizzle;20;16;NW;16;87%;99%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with some sun;24;14;Mostly cloudy;25;17;NE;8;59%;31%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;32;19;A t-storm, very warm;31;19;NNE;11;64%;97%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;23;16;A shower and t-storm;23;16;WNW;9;82%;99%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;18;7;Mostly cloudy;18;9;NE;15;67%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;20;A morning shower;30;19;ENE;12;33%;46%;11

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;32;21;Becoming cloudy;31;24;W;10;59%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;27;NE;11;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;9;Clearing;18;9;SE;18;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;S;7;64%;60%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;28;A t-storm around;36;27;WSW;16;64%;69%;6

Chicago, United States;Humid with a shower;24;20;Mostly sunny;25;18;NW;15;60%;6%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Showers;30;25;WSW;19;78%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;24;13;Partly sunny;23;15;NE;8;60%;19%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;27;Breezy with some sun;31;27;WNW;24;79%;42%;9

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;30;23;Heavy thunderstorms;28;23;ESE;10;82%;100%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;A little a.m. rain;30;20;SE;17;61%;75%;9

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;E;9;73%;88%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;26;15;Partly sunny;29;16;S;11;39%;8%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;Hot with a t-storm;35;28;SSW;11;69%;92%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;20;Clouds and sun;33;20;SSE;9;56%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;20;12;A couple of showers;22;14;WSW;12;79%;91%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NE;13;17%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;30;22;Sunny and very warm;30;21;NNE;20;57%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;9;71%;67%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;26;9;Mostly sunny;24;8;ENE;12;45%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;23;E;16;71%;88%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;23;17;Occasional rain;23;13;WNW;15;69%;81%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;S;12;80%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A morning shower;32;27;SW;10;74%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;NE;21;55%;62%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray t-shower;30;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;WSW;19;65%;68%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NW;15;55%;15%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;30;23;Humid;30;23;ENE;20;68%;14%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;10;67%;67%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;31;Warm with some sun;38;32;NNE;15;39%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NE;8;43%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;26;19;A morning shower;22;18;NNE;4;58%;96%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;26;W;19;76%;61%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;SSE;9;70%;82%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;34;27;Increasing clouds;35;26;SSW;19;40%;93%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;25;18;Partly sunny;28;18;E;13;57%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;ENE;20;68%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;31;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;13;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;12;79%;69%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SSE;9;76%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;16;-3;Sunshine and mild;16;-3;ENE;10;27%;3%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;SW;19;73%;68%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;14;Sun and some clouds;16;14;SSE;14;76%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as hot;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;30;19;NNW;19;55%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;24;15;An afternoon shower;23;17;SW;16;70%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;28;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;SSW;11;60%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Low clouds;25;20;SSW;12;81%;30%;2

Madrid, Spain;Hot with sunshine;35;21;Sunny and hot;34;22;NE;9;33%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;31;27;An afternoon shower;31;25;W;18;67%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;32;24;A shower or two;32;25;N;8;63%;85%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;12;79%;94%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;14;9;Windy, p.m. rain;16;6;SSW;32;71%;98%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;22;14;A passing shower;23;14;SE;11;48%;85%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;29;A t-storm around;33;28;E;16;63%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;25;16;Partly sunny;26;16;ENE;13;60%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;SSW;19;63%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Partly sunny;14;8;NE;13;79%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;29;20;A t-storm around;27;20;SE;3;69%;90%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;25;18;Warm with some sun;28;19;SE;15;38%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;29;27;Occasional rain;29;26;WSW;18;86%;96%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;12;Turning out cloudy;24;12;ENE;12;51%;15%;12

New York, United States;Humid;29;22;Thunderstorms;25;21;S;14;84%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;WNW;18;46%;55%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;17;7;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NNE;9;86%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;NE;8;69%;60%;7

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;18;9;More clouds than sun;19;10;SE;11;55%;6%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;23;18;ENE;9;91%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;ESE;18;73%;89%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NW;9;86%;95%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;SSW;9;77%;95%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;25;18;WNW;10;56%;40%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;8;Breezy in the a.m.;16;7;ESE;19;55%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SW;14;74%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;23;73%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;12;65%;70%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;20;15;Cool with some sun;16;14;NW;11;79%;55%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;32;22;A shower or two;26;18;NW;10;76%;84%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Variable cloudiness;21;9;A little p.m. rain;23;8;S;14;40%;59%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunshine and nice;29;19;WSW;10;68%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;22;A morning shower;27;22;S;21;72%;99%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;13;9;Cloudy;13;7;NNE;12;71%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;26;19;Occasional rain;22;18;NNE;10;80%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;20;17;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;ENE;14;69%;14%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;45;32;Partly sunny and hot;45;32;N;11;7%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;31;20;W;12;48%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;24;17;Turning cloudy, warm;26;16;WNW;13;51%;90%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;21;14;Turning sunny;24;15;WSW;19;60%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;17;Couple of t-storms;27;17;E;15;70%;93%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SE;14;79%;85%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;18;Humid with a t-storm;24;18;S;10;98%;85%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;24;15;Partial sunshine;25;15;N;13;43%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;21;6;Partly sunny;17;4;SW;8;61%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NE;8;77%;85%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNW;13;52%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;9;61%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warm, a p.m. shower;32;24;A morning shower;30;23;WNW;11;76%;55%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;28;Cloudy, but very hot;40;31;SE;15;52%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;14;72%;59%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A shower and t-storm;24;16;ESE;8;80%;93%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;13;74%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;WSW;12;57%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;18;10;Partly sunny, breezy;22;13;NNW;23;50%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and hot;35;28;Some sun, very hot;38;28;SSE;13;45%;11%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;26;17;A touch of rain;24;15;WSW;12;75%;81%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and nice;31;17;ESE;11;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, turning breezy;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;ENE;14;28%;7%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;33;23;Sunny;33;23;SE;11;17%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;WNW;17;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A thunderstorm;31;20;ENE;9;58%;88%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;30;24;Low clouds;29;25;SSE;16;77%;43%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;25;20;A shower and t-storm;24;20;NNW;12;84%;98%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;N;11;57%;8%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;33;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;24;WNW;24;45%;6%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;12;2;Sunshine and cool;15;4;ESE;12;57%;12%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;26;18;Clouds and sun, warm;26;17;SSE;8;56%;9%;5

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;20;15;Rain and drizzle;18;15;WNW;21;86%;99%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;NE;9;73%;98%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;25;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;ENE;9;58%;18%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;ENE;13;65%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;15;11;An afternoon shower;15;10;SSE;13;83%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;30;24;A couple of t-storms;27;24;SSW;12;89%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;34;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;NE;8;27%;4%;8

