Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More clouds than sun;30;25;A little p.m. rain;30;24;SW;18;84%;89%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;42;31;Sunny and very warm;41;32;WNW;17;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;33;19;Sunny and breezy;34;20;W;25;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Increasingly windy;25;19;E;26;47%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;12;Some sun, a shower;21;14;SW;21;78%;50%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;19;10;Rain and drizzle;20;13;SE;8;56%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;24;WNW;16;26%;33%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun and warm;28;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;12;NW;13;28%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;22;13;Breezy with some sun;20;7;S;20;69%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;29;20;Humid with a t-storm;28;18;ESE;18;63%;96%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cooler;17;11;Winds subsiding;17;13;NW;25;77%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Breezy with hazy sun;41;25;NW;19;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;Clearing, a t-storm;33;24;SSW;10;73%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;19;64%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;37;27;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;36;27;WSW;15;60%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;W;14;69%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;25;18;Rain and drizzle;28;19;ESE;15;53%;80%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;25;17;A thunderstorm;24;17;NW;8;67%;85%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;24;14;W;14;49%;4%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;10;A passing shower;19;10;SE;11;72%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Becoming cloudy;29;15;S;7;37%;14%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;21;16;A couple of showers;23;16;NNW;24;77%;87%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;19;14;A stray shower;21;15;WSW;16;73%;61%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;24;15;A shower and t-storm;24;16;ENE;15;74%;98%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;25;15;A thunderstorm;27;16;NNW;14;76%;84%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;17;4;Sunny and cooler;10;1;SW;14;50%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;NE;11;39%;42%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;25;16;High clouds;27;19;ENE;12;60%;5%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and hot;40;28;ENE;14;17%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;NE;9;50%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;8;64%;58%;6

Chennai, India;Very warm;38;29;Periods of sun, warm;38;29;S;17;59%;22%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;24;17;A shower and t-storm;23;15;SSW;11;58%;91%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SSW;18;70%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;19;12;Partial sunshine;20;12;SW;14;67%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Becoming cloudy;28;24;W;20;77%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Seasonably hot;34;26;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;S;17;42%;25%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;Cloudy with a shower;31;22;SSE;20;65%;69%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;44;31;Hazy sun and hot;43;31;WSW;16;28%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;31;14;Hot with some sun;33;18;WSW;13;29%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;SSE;23;70%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;9;67%;56%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;21;11;A couple of showers;19;11;SW;37;64%;87%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;NNE;14;23%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;28;21;Sunny and nice;25;21;ENE;23;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;33;27;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SE;11;71%;92%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;20;9;Clouds and sun;20;6;SE;10;56%;8%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;E;9;73%;83%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Some sunshine;19;13;WNW;12;71%;19%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;S;8;71%;95%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;Thunderstorms;29;26;SSW;17;82%;99%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;20;54%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;38;26;A t-storm around;35;26;WSW;16;52%;50%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;41;28;Hot, becoming breezy;42;28;NE;17;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Increasing clouds;30;20;E;8;50%;64%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;77%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;37;29;Sunshine;34;29;N;15;56%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;NE;11;40%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;NNW;15;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;32;28;Windy, a p.m. shower;33;28;SW;28;65%;59%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower, humid;26;20;A t-shower in spots;29;20;ESE;10;73%;65%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;28;Breezy in the a.m.;38;30;SSW;21;28%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;ESE;12;33%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with some sun;32;25;Windy;32;26;NE;34;59%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;SE;8;47%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Very warm;37;29;Very warm;36;29;SSE;20;61%;15%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;9;77%;95%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;An afternoon shower;12;-3;ENE;11;32%;46%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;SW;14;73%;68%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Low clouds;18;15;SSE;13;78%;1%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Very warm;32;18;N;19;54%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;20;14;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;SW;19;58%;26%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and warmer;29;18;Sunshine and warm;31;19;SSW;12;53%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;SSW;12;64%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;ESE;8;22%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;28;A stray thunderstorm;31;28;WSW;17;67%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;82%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;27;A t-storm around;35;26;ESE;12;61%;67%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;A passing shower;13;9;SW;23;78%;85%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;21;14;A t-storm or two;25;14;N;11;59%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;13;75%;78%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;WNW;9;50%;7%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SW;24;64%;74%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Windy and cooler;10;6;SW;28;52%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers, some heavy;16;13;A couple of showers;21;14;WSW;10;72%;86%;7

Moscow, Russia;Warmer;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;N;15;52%;20%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;SSW;15;79%;77%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;13;A morning shower;25;14;ENE;11;56%;62%;9

New York, United States;Breezy with clearing;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;19;NW;14;43%;7%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and pleasant;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;32;19;W;20;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;21;12;Some brightening;26;15;ESE;13;46%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in spots;28;19;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;ENE;9;58%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;17;12;A couple of showers;19;13;S;14;73%;88%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;17;11;A couple of showers;20;10;WSW;18;78%;85%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;23;69%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;ESE;11;83%;98%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;11;83%;90%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;24;15;N;12;63%;8%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;21;15;Downpours;21;15;NNE;26;78%;98%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. shower;36;28;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;WSW;11;60%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A little p.m. rain;31;23;ESE;15;77%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Decreasing clouds;34;22;SE;11;52%;36%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;18;14;Partial sunshine;22;13;N;13;56%;26%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few showers;25;16;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;NNW;10;70%;73%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;10;Periods of rain;18;12;WSW;12;71%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, humid;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;19;SW;9;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;27;22;A little a.m. rain;27;22;SSW;12;80%;97%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Warmer;17;8;Clouds and sun, mild;18;7;N;12;54%;37%;5

Riga, Latvia;Fog, then some sun;23;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;N;8;77%;91%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;23;20;A couple of showers;26;20;W;10;78%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;46;29;E;12;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;NNE;19;39%;6%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;19;13;Partly sunny;19;13;WNW;16;67%;23%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;WSW;21;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;A couple of t-storms;24;18;SE;10;81%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;Breezy with a shower;31;26;E;23;68%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;23;17;A shower and t-storm;23;17;N;10;100%;93%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;29;18;Turning sunny;28;19;E;20;14%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;16;1;Patchy morning fog;20;4;E;5;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;31;24;Periods of sun;31;24;NNW;6;76%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;30;16;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;NNW;14;49%;26%;11

Seattle, United States;Rain;17;14;Afternoon rain;20;13;SSW;14;78%;99%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;25;15;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;NW;9;54%;61%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;21;Cloudy;25;22;ENE;20;76%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;31;26;A t-storm around;32;25;WNW;7;69%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;25;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;NE;9;85%;99%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;E;20;69%;97%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;21;10;A couple of showers;23;12;SSW;14;62%;85%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and windy;16;10;Sunny and windy;17;9;W;27;57%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower and t-storm;30;24;Mostly cloudy;29;25;SSE;6;77%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;19;11;Variable cloudiness;18;12;WNW;11;69%;14%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;E;14;21%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;N;12;66%;85%;11

Tehran, Iran;Warm, becoming windy;35;26;Sunny and windy;34;22;N;29;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;32;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;NNE;16;43%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;25;17;A shower and t-storm;25;17;E;9;71%;98%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;SSE;14;69%;44%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower in places;19;12;Breezy in the a.m.;21;14;NNW;19;62%;12%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Sunny and less humid;26;20;NW;17;53%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;31;20;Mostly sunny, windy;29;19;WNW;32;47%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cool;17;0;Cloudy and cooler;12;4;NNW;16;64%;93%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;16;13;Cloudy, rain;19;13;S;9;68%;100%;3

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;18;13;A couple of showers;20;14;WNW;20;78%;87%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;Warm with a t-storm;34;25;WNW;9;64%;98%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A shower and t-storm;29;15;WNW;9;64%;91%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;27;16;A shower and t-storm;24;14;NNW;15;74%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;14;13;Very windy;15;12;NNW;46;70%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;15;76%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNE;8;38%;44%;12

